WB Reportedly Has No Plans To Fire Amber Heard From Aquaman 2

This past week, a much-rumored turn of events actually happened – Johnny Depp has been fired from Fantastic Beasts 3, following his UK libel trial going against him, something that effective brands him as a domestic abuser. His many fans have hit back against both of those controversial decisions, though, arguing that Depp has produced enough evidence to suggest ex-wife Amber Heard abused him. This has then led to a call for Heard to be fired from Aquaman 2.

According to the latest report on the matter, though, this is not something that’s on the cards at this time. Insider Mikey Sutton of Geekosity reached out to his sources and he says they have told him that Warner Bros. has no plans to remove Heard from her role as Mera in the upcoming DCEU sequel. Sutton’s sources claim that, given that legally Heard is the victim of the situation, they feel it would be in poor taste to replace her, despite all the bad press.

What’s more, Sutton has also heard, in contrast to many other reports, that the actress’ role in Aquaman 2 will be increased. Apparently, WB wants to expand Mera’s screentime in a bid to match Marvel Studios’ ever-increasing focus on female heroes, with the idea being that they might give her some kind of spinoff in future. The studio is said to be worried about having only Wonder Woman as a family-friendly feminist IP right now so is hoping to boost Mera’s popularity.

Sutton does make a reference to the fact that there is an increasing backlash against Heard, though, remarking that it’s “unknown” how WB may react to this in the future. A petition calling for the actress’ firing from Aquaman 2 is nearing a hefty 1 million signatures, for instance, while #FireAmberHeard has been trending in the UK all day this Thursday.

Amber Heard and Depp are due to battle it out in another court case next year in the US, so that could change the course of the tide again, but for now it looks like she’s set to stay on as Mera.