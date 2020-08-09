WB Reportedly Plans To Turn The Mask Into A Trilogy

1994’s The Mask was not just one of the biggest movies of that year, but it also helped launch Jim Carrey into the Hollywood big leagues. As you’d imagine, then, there were plans for more films at the time, but these ultimately stalled. There was a Carrey-less sequel called Son of the Mask in 2005, but no one needs to be reminded of that. All these years later, though, it looks like the Mask is coming back to the big screen. And it might not be just a one-off.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Carrey was returning as the green-headed goofball for a cameo in Space Jam: A New Legacy before it was confirmed via some leaked footage – Warner Bros. is actually planning on making two new Mask movies, so that a trilogy can be formed when factoring in the 1994 original. And Carrey is apparently open to the idea of being involved in both.

Those who follow the actor’s career might be aware of his traditional dislike of doing sequels, though he’s clearly changed his tune of late, given 2014’s Dumb and Dumber To and his involvement in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog sequel. Carrey did make clear during the Sonic press tour that he’d be up for donning Loki’s mask again if the right filmmaker was attached as well, and though we’re not sure who WB is eyeing up to direct, it must be someone good.

For those unfamiliar with the original, Carrey played hapless loser Stanley Ipkiss in The Mask, whose life is changed when he finds an ancient Norse mask that transforms him into a living cartoon character. Cameron Diaz also co-starred in her breakout role and while the actress retired from the screen back in 2014, WB is apparently hoping to tempt her back for these sequels, too.

Before then, however, you can expect to see The Mask return when Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters on July 16th, 2021.