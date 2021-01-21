WB Reportedly Wants Ryan Reynolds To Cameo In The Flash

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 may have finally gathered some real momentum over the last couple of months after the Molyneux sisters were hired to tackle the script, while Kevin Feige confirmed that the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo outing will both retain an R-rating and act as official canon. However, talk of Ryan Reynolds returning to the world of DC still hasn’t gone away, even as we approach the ten-year anniversary of Green Lantern.

There was no shortage of speculation that Reynolds was being lined up for a cameo in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, with reports even claiming that a deal was as good as done, before it ultimately amounted to nothing. However, the fact that the 44 year-old continues to mock the infamous box office bomb every chance he gets would make it appear as though he’s still waiting to draw a definitive line under his sole misadventure as Hal Jordan, and it could happen as soon as The Flash.

Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern Faces Darkseid In Justice League Snyder Cut Fan Art

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Oscar Isaac was being lined up for the Metal Gear Solid adaptation and that Ben Affleck was returning as Batman – Warner Bros. are still tossing the idea back and forth about having Reynolds’ Green Lantern show up as one of the many multiversal cameos in the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut.

Of course, the project is still very much in a state of flux, with production tentatively scheduled to begin in April despite the script being heavily rewritten after Ray Fisher confirmed he wouldn’t be returning as Cyborg. Almost every name to have played a major role in any DCEU blockbuster has been linked to The Flash already, too, but Reynolds is arguably one of the ones that fans would love to see the most and we’ve got our fingers crossed that WB will be able to make it happen.