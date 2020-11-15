WB Reportedly Thinks That Firing Amber Heard From Aquaman 2 Would Create Worse PR

Johnny Depp’s recent lawsuit loss has, to put it lightly, generated a lot of controversy around the case and the role of Amber Heard. The actor has since resigned from his upcoming part in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, and is also believed to no longer be returning for a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie. However, Heard is still expected to continue to play Mera in Aquaman 2, regardless of the wave of online criticism over her future. And now, we’re hearing reports that WB think firing her from the film will actually create worse PR than keeping her on.

According to Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton, sources have revealed that there are no plans to remove the actress, despite the negative reaction. Indeed, the bad publicity triggered by Depp bringing his lawsuit against allegations of beating his then-wife helped the studio to make a decision regarding whose side they would take. And it now seems that the outcome of the trial means that WB are more concerned about what would happen if they fired Heard in spite of her being the alleged wronged party in the dispute.

“Warner Bros. removing an actress who was the victim of spousal abuse will create even worse PR, executives fear, despite what she is also being accused of,” says Sutton.

We already know that the studio are reluctant to drop Amber, as they could come in for more attacks, and now appear to just want to move on and avoid further controversies. As such, the actress, who’s slammed the online petitions against her since the verdict was announced, doesn’t look like she’ll be facing the same career issues as her ex-husband. At least, not yet.

Of course, Johnny and his lawyers are planning to appeal the ruling, which means that the situation could still change, and Amber Heard may potentially face damage in the future. For now, though, it’s clear that her employers and other parts of the industry have adopted a strategy where they’ll follow the latest legal thinking, and thus reduce the risk of being seen to penalize the actress, who may well still be the victim and unfairly treated by her detractors.