WB’s Reportedly Offered Henry Cavill A Cameo In The Flash

Another day, another rumor making the rounds about Henry Cavill’s potential involvement in Warner Bros. and DC Films’ upcoming slate of superhero projects. The speculation has become so all-encompassing at this stage that barely a day goes by without another addition to the revolving door of gossip, with the latest tidbit centered on The Flash.

As per insider Daniel Richtman, the studio have reportedly offered the shared universe’s canonical Kal-El a cameo appearance in the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut. Admittedly, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard something similar, but a lot of water has passed under the bridge since then, namely the confirmation that J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates were rebooting the Big Blue Boy Scout without Cavill’s involvement.

The actor has remained steadfastly tight-lipped for months, which in turn has led to dozens upon dozens of reports about the various Superman-related projects that he’s reportedly set to show up in, as well as countless more at virtually every other studio covering all sorts of big name properties. As always, it’s impossible to gauge what’s next for The Witcher star until the words come out of his mouth, but he might yet end up in the same country as The Flash‘s production.

Having been announced for Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2, should the mystery sequel get in front of cameras before the end of the year, then technically Cavill wouldn’t be too far away from The Flash‘s Leavesden Studios base if the two shoots cross over to any great degree. Theoretically, then, he could make the short journey across England to suit up for a brief guest spot in Andy Muschietti’s comic book blockbuster, but there’d be an awful lot of ifs and buts required to make it work.