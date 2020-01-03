Weasel Reportedly Won’t Be Back For Deadpool 3 Anymore

T.J. Miller has never been a stranger to controversy. It seems that every time the talented comedian has something good going for him he has to mess it up by doing/saying something stupid. And the Deadpool franchise is no exception.

The actor recently said that a third film in the series is unnecessary and that he would only do it because he’s contractually obligated to do so. These cringeworthy comments came a mere month before it was announced by Ryan Reynolds that Marvel Studios had officially begun production on Deadpool 3. Disney understandably doesn’t want anybody with this negative attitude associated with their upcoming blockbuster and so they started to consider re-casting the role of Weasel with someone who’s more eager to star in the movie.

Now, however, it sounds like the character won’t be appearing in the next installment at all. According to our sources – the same ones who told us the threequel was in development months ago before Reynolds confirmed it, and that a She-Hulk show was coming to Disney Plus way back in April – those in charge don’t want any iteration of Weasel onscreen anymore. Rather than select another actor to take over the part, they’d rather just write the character out of the series completely and are hoping for DP3 to be somewhat of a “fresh start” for the Merc.

Given how Deadpool always likes to break the fourth wall, it’ll certainly be interesting to see if he comments on this mini-controversy at some point in the movie. After all, along with Weasel, Negasonic Teenage Warhead also reportedly won’t be involved in the feature. Thankfully, though, we’ve been told that both Cable and Domino will be coming back for at least one more go-round with Wade Wilson and the crew.

How they’ll deal with the absence of the aforementioned characters remains to be seen, but tell us, are you sad to hear that Weasel has been ousted from the Deadpool franchise, or are you glad that he’s been retired? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!