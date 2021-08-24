‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals a New Wave of Spooky Horror Movies

The Blumhouse name has become synonymous with creative and intense horror films, and the new trailer for Welcome to the Blumhouse’s second season shows that the studio isn’t going to take it easy any time soon.

Welcome to the Blumhouse is a series of original horror movies made for Amazon Prime Video, the first batch of which were released in October 2020. This October will see the franchise continue as two more double features hit the streaming service, promising many fresh scares for horror fans.

The first pair of films will be released on October 1st, and they’re called Bingo Hell and Black as Night. Bingo Hell is directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero. The film follows a feisty senior citizen who lives in a low-income community. However, when a figure starts to stalk the local people, the senior citizen has to stop the rampage. According to previews, it is a fusion of comedy and horror, so viewers can expect a very unique experience. The film stars Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell, Richard Brake, and Joshua Caleb Johnson.

Amazon's Welcome To The Blumhouse Returning In October With 4 New Movies 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Black as Night is directed by Maritte Lee Go, and it is about a girl who battles vampires. According to the previews, it is an action-horror film that fuses comedy with a socially conscious undercurrent. Black As Night stars Mason Beauchamp, Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Abbie Gayle, Craig Tate, and Keith David.

On October 8th, the second double-feature will release. This double feature is made up of Madres and The Manor. Madres follows a Mexican-American couple who are expecting their first child. However, they end up uncovering a dark secret that hides within their new community. Directed by Ryan Zaragoza Madres stars Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill and Elpidia Carrillo.

The final film in the set, Axelle Carolyn’s The Manor, is a modern twist on a gothic horror story that follows the residents of a quiet nursing home who are haunted by a dark force. It stars Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett, and Katie Amanda Keane.

Welcome to the Blumhouse is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video and will be releasing in October. Those who can’t wait can check out last year’s Welcome to the Blumhouse offerings. This includes the movies The Lie, Black Box, Evil Eye, and Nocturne.