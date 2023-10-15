‘We’ll probably do more’: The brains behind Netflix’s most acclaimed multi-film series ever inadvertently debunks sequel rumors

And there was the streets saying it was already on the way.

You get the impression that Netflix would like to have more sustainable franchises at its disposal than the streaming service currently does, although the creator of its single most consistently acclaimed ever may have just poured cold water on the widely-held belief that a fourth Fear Street was in active development.

The three installments of the R.L. Stine trilogy gained individual Rotten Tomatoes approval ratings of 83, 87, and 89 percent following their respective releases in consecutive weeks back in July of 2021, with an average score of 86 percent making it Netflix’s top-rated multi-film series ever by that metric.

Image via Netflix

Reports claimed last year that a fourth chapter was in the works, but it was never officially confirmed by the company itself, and Stine’s comments on the future of his back catalogue while speaking to Rolling Stone hints that Fear Street‘s next adventure isn’t quite as ironclad as we’ve been led to believe.

“I’ve done everything you can think of, and it’s all so far beyond what I ever dreamed. When we started out I said, ‘Let’s do two or three [Goosebumps books].’ I never dreamed that it would last this long. It’s all a big surprise to me. I’m excited to have a new TV show going and we’ll probably do more Fear Street movies too, and you know, that’s a thrill for me.”

The mastermind behind Fear Street saying “we’ll probably do more” isn’t quite the same as the speculation that it had been handed a green light – with Chloe Okuno even touted as a potential director – but based on the saga’s popularity, the chances of the time-hopping terror making a comeback are as high as they’ve ever been.