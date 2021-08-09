Wesley Snipes’ Blade May Fight Mahershala Ali In The MCU

Blade is about to be rebooted in the MCU, with Mahershala Ali on call to take over the role of the Daywalker. But Wesley Snipes, who played the part across the original 90s/00s trilogy of R-rated horror/action films, casts a long shadow as the vampire hunter. Though fans are excited to see Ali’s take, there’s still a lot of hope that Snipes will return to the franchise in some form.

Luckily, the MCU is just about to blow the doors off of the multiverse, which gives Snipes the perfect opportunity to suit up again as Blade. Last month, we brought you the news that Marvel is eyeing up the star for a cameo as his iconic character in an upcoming project. Now, our reliable sources – the same ones who told us about Don Cheadle’s Armor Wars series before that was announced – supplied us with a bit of extra info on how this could play out.

We’ve been told that Kevin Feige is considering having Snipes’ Blade crossover from his universe to not just encounter Ali’s version but also to fight him. We still don’t know where exactly this could happen, as this is all just theoretical at the moment – it’s unclear if the studio has actually reached out to Snipes yet However, we are hearing that this is an idea Marvel is warming up to.

If Marvel did give him a call, it’s likely Snipes would be willing to return as he’s said as much himself. You’d imagine that he wouldn’t factor into Ali’s first Blade movie, so that the Oscar-winning star can make his impression on audiences before Snipes’ fan favorite returns at a later date. But this is just conjecture at this point. When we hear more about this potential Blade vs. Blade battle, we’ll be sure to let you know.

The Blade reboot, scripted by Watchmen‘s Stacy Amma Osei-Kuffour, has yet to start filming and hasn’t been given a release date.