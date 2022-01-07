News broke today that West Side Story actor Ariana DeBose, who played Anita in Steven Spielberg’s recent remake, is fulfilling an apparent dream by hosting Saturday Night Live, when the series resumes on Jan. 15. DeBose’s excitement is a testament to the fact that matter how high a star rises in the world of entertainment, they can still be taken aback by the unique honor of hosting the legendary sketch comedy show.

The announcement that DeBose would be hosting the first new show of the legacy comedy series of 2022 was retweeted by her Thursday. In the tweet, it was obvious she was over the moon with excitement, as she included a “mind blown” emoji.

“Hold please while I go collect my extremities, as I have exploded from excitement and sensible fear,” she wrote.

I’m hosting @nbcsnl 🤯



Hold please while I go collect my extremities, as I have exploded from excitement and sensible fear 🥳😱 https://t.co/Xdjv7AdwjK — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) January 6, 2022

The episode will include musical guest Roddy Ricch, the rapper who had a breakthrough mainstream hit with the 2020 number one single “The Box,” an earworm with a beat reminiscent of a squeaky door hinge.

The hosting gig appeared to be a case of DeBose successfully putting out a desire in the universe and having her wishes unexpectedly granted, as she wrote on Twitter a little over a month ago that she would “100% volunteer as tribute” for an SNL hosting gig.

Ummm… call me♥️ I would 100% volunteer as tribute. https://t.co/942NRLIucy — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) December 4, 2021

If you’re wondering whether DeBose has the chops for SNL, check out our glowing review of West Side Story, where she was singled out specifically as being an absolutely scene-stealer in the film.