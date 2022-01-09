Western Movies Currently on Netflix

Westerns have been a part of the Hollywood scene since the beginning of American pop culture. Each decade has brought audiences a different slate of films that explore the days of gun-slinging cowboys. From the timeless retold classics like The Magnificent Seven to the powerful epic tales like True Grit, Westerns have proven to remain a solid fixture in pop culture.

Recently, Netflix has released a number of original Westerns that have been instant hits like its newest release, The Power of The Dog, with Benedict Cumberbatch. If you like Jane Campion’s latest work or are a fan of Westerns in general, then you might want to check out these other great titles currently streaming on Netflix.

The Hateful Eight

Another western from Quentin Tarantino released a few years after Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Kurt Russell, Samuel L. Jackson, Demian Beshir, Tim Roth, Walton Goggins, Michael Madsen, and James Parks as eight travellers who meet at a cabin and get snowed in. All of them are wary of each other as they realize that there is some bad blood between the group.

The Ridiculous 6

From Frank Coraci and Adam Sandler comes a satirical western comedy about a dysfunctional Western family of outlaws.

Tommy (Adam Sandler) is all set to marry a member of the Native American tribe that raised him when a bank robber named Frank Stockburn (Nick Nolte) claims to be his biological father and tells him that he is dying of consumption, but has amassed $50,000 that he’s buried in a meadow, which he offers to Tommy and his tribe.

But when a group of bandits led by the ruthless Cicero (Danny Trejo) come to the village and want Frank to hand over his fortune, Frank has the bandits kidnap him so he can lead them to the money at the “Singing Windmill”, in return for the bandits not attacking Tommy or the Natives.

Unable to find the stash of money himself, Tommy sets off on a quest to steal the amount needed to save his father and along the way, discovers he has five half brothers. Together, the six wannabe outlaws try to pull off various capers in order to free and reunite with their wayward father.

The Harder They Fall

When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his two best men, the wise yet quick-tongued Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler). Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) – they are not a group that knows how to lose. Whatever the outcome, the only guarantee anyone has is there will only be a few left standing.

Based on the real-life historical figures of African American outlaws, The Harder They Fall was the first highly anticipated Western to release in 2021.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Joel and Ethan Coen’s Western anthology features six short films that star Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco, Liam Neeson, Tom Waits and many more well-known actors.

The stories featured in the film all take place in the old West, and they range from satirical and musical, as in the titular “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” story which features Tim Blake Nelson as a singing cowboy, to the dark and suspenseful, like “Meal Ticket,” with Liam Neeson as an Old West producer who commits murder in order to stay successful.

Rango

A chameleon named Rango (Johnny Depp) who has lived as a sheltered family pet finds himself having an identity crisis; he’s usually wondering how to stand out when it is his nature to blend in; leading to an overbearing need to be the center of attention. When he accidentally winds up in a frontier town called Dirt, he takes the first step on a transformational journey as the town’s new sheriff. Though at first, Rango only role-plays through a series of thrilling situations and outrageous encounters; bad luck and high stakes eventually force him to get serious and become a real hero.

Django Unchained

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Django Unchained brings the storied director’s niche of over-the-top violence and camerawork to the Western genre.

The 2012 film stars Jamie Foxx as a slave named Django who is bought by a bounty hunter named Schultz (Christoph Waltz) and agrees to help Schultz track down a pair of brothers in exchange for Django’s freedom. When they complete their mission, Django asks Schultz for help to locate his wife, Broomhilda (Kerry Washington) and free her from slavery.

Concrete Cowboy

From Ricky Straub comes an original inner-city western that is based on the real-life cowboys of Philadelphia and the Fletcher Street Stables, one of the first stables in inner-city Philadelphia and now among the last.

In the film, Cole (Caleb McLaughlin), a troubled 15-year-old from Detroit who gets expelled from school, is sent by his mother to live with his estranged father, Harp (Idris Elba), who rehabilitates horses at the Fletcher Street Stables. The young teenager winds up finding a new purpose in life when Harp introduces him to riding and the joy of taking care of horses.

A story that conveys how horsemanship can give isolated young people a sense of purpose and self-worth, Concrete Cowboys is a unique and modern take on Westerns.

Slow West

From writer and director John Maclean, this is a dark comedy that leans into the absurd nature of the genre and how the random world of no rules can result in dark comedy and darker consequences. Slow West follows Jay Cavendish (Kodi Smit-McPhee) who teams up with “Injun Hunter” Silas Selleck (Michael Fassbender) so Jay can reunite with his beloved Rose Ross (Caren Pistorious).

Hostiles

From director Scott Cooper comes a quiet and intense story that follows a U.S. Captain (Christian Bale) in 1892 who is tasked with one last act before retirement: escort a dying Cheyenne war chief, who is being held in prison, to his tribal land in Montana – under directive from President Harrison. He is joined in his journey by a widow (Rosamund Pike) who lost her family to violent Native American attackers and fellow cavalrymen, all of whom have nothing but disdain for the prisoner and his family members.

The Ballad Of Lefty Brown

When cowboy Lefty Brown (Bill Pullman) witnesses the murder of his longtime partner—the newly-elected Senator Edward Johnson (Peter Fonda)—he strikes out to find the killers and avenge his friend’s gruesome death. Tracking the outlaws across the vast and desolate plains of Montana, Lefty recruits a young gunslinger, Jeremiah (Diego Josef), and an old friend, a hard-drinking U.S. Marshall (Tommy Flanagan), to help deliver the men to justice.

But when Lefty returns home with the names of Johnson’s killers, he comes to find that he is being accused of his friend’s murder. With the tables turned, and with his friend in the governor’s mansion (Jim Caviezel) refusing to help, Lefty must evade the law and prove his innocence by exposing the powerful men ultimately responsible for Johnson’s death.