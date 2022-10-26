On Oct. 25, massive news broke that DC Films would be taken over by new leadership, that being star director James Gunn and veteran producer Peter Safran.

These two creatives have a history with DC Films which includes some of its biggest hits. For Gunn, 2021 saw his directorial debut for the company with one of the year’s biggest hits The Suicide Squad. Safran also acted as a producer on that movie, and prior to that he also worked on 2018’s Aquaman.

With this change in leadership you may wonder what exactly it means for the future of DC Films and while it might seem obvious, here are some things to keep in mind.

What does James Gunn’s new leadership role mean for DC Films?

Image via Warner Bros.

Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are in the driver’s seat at DC Films, fans can expect to see a more cohesive direction for projects at the company which has been missing in recent years.

According to the recent report, Gunn is set to handle the creative side of the company while Safran leads the business and production sides. The two will report to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav directly.

In a statement, the pair shared their joy for the new positions and being given the responsibility to shepherd the future of these iconic comic book characters going forward.

“We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children. We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told.”

Previously, creatives had clashed with leadership at DC Films on specifics about the direction of their projects, but now having fellow creatives in leadership positions, this should occur less.

For Gunn specifically, one of the biggest implications that this deal would seem to have is that his full attention will be put toward DC Films which would indicate his time with Marvel has come to an end — at least for now. Reports suggest that Gunn will continue as a filmmaker for DC on top of his leadership duties so fans will still be getting plenty of new projects from the star director going forward.

Locking in Gunn in the way is a massive victory for Warner Bros. Discovery and should do great things to shape the future of DC Films, however, it remains to be seen if this will all play out as intended.