Gamora has gone through one of the most peculiar character arcs in the Infinity Saga and the ongoing Multiverse Saga, but what really became of the Guardians of the Galaxy character and why was she absent from the majority of the MCU Phase 4?

One of the most controversial decisions by Kevin Feige and co. was to kill off Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War, only to bring her back in its sequel, Avengers: Endgame. But unlike the people who’d been “blipped” away, the version of Gamora that came back to this universe was from an alternate reality; a reality where she never met the Guardians and had no recollection of who Peter Quill or the rest of the gang were.

That brings us to Thor: Love and Thunder, which marked the gang’s first appearance since Endgame, but with Gamora conspicuously absent even though we were half expecting to see her reunited with the team. So, what happened to Gamora after Endgame and where did she end up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

What happened to Gamora after Endgame?

Despite what we had expected, Gamora didn’t reunite with The Bowie crew. It makes sense from a narrative perspective. Gamora doesn’t know anything about her other version, and she hasn’t gone through all of that character development to feel any empathy towards the Guardians, or the galaxy at large, for that matter.

When we see Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, she has found a new home among the Ravagers. The alienation between her and the Guardians is a key plot point in Vol. 3, though one that James Gunn naturally weaves together without forcing anything. The MCU isn’t trying to undo what it did with the original Gamora’s death, and though the actress herself is open to returning to the role and seeing a reunion with Peter realized, there have been no hints as to when that might happen.

So, for the time being, Gamora is going to be spending her days as a Ravager, roaming the galaxy and partaking in adventures as a space pirate.