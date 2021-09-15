What is Brad Pitt’s Net Worth?

Though we don’t see him on the big screen as much as we used to, Brad Pitt is still one of the hardest-working figures in Hollywood. He’s been a fixture of the entertainment industry since the ’90s and has acted in so many award-winning films that he’s been a household name as long as many of us have been alive. When he’s not acting, he’s behind the scenes of some of the biggest movies in American history. With all of these accomplishments, it’s only natural to guess that Pitt is one of the richest entertainers in the world. So what is his actual net worth?

Born on December 18, 1963, Brad Pitt began to pursue acting after leaving The University of Missouri School of Journalism. According to Ace Showbiz, Pitt moved to LA in the hopes of being discovered, but it took a while before he got his big break. During that time, the aspiring actor worked several jobs to support himself, and some were less than ideal. Before getting cast in anything, Pitt’s various occupations included driving strippers in limos, moving refrigerators, and dressing as a giant chicken while working for the restaurant chain El Pollo Loco.

It wasn’t until 1991 that he got his first feature film role as a hitchhiker in the film Thelma & Louise. Though he only had 14 minutes of screen time, the role put Pitt on casting directors’ radar and his rise to stardom began. A year later, Pitt landed the part of a gambling fly fisher in the 1992 Robert Redford film A River Runs Through It. The film was well-received by critics and Pitt’s performance was considered one of the best.

Two years later, Pitt cemented himself as a solid actor even more with his role as the emotionally tormented Louis de Pointe du Lac in the 1994 film Interview with the Vampire opposite one of the biggest names in Hollywood, Tom Cruise. Pitt’s performance elevated him to a similar leading man status and helped him become People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 1995.

As a new A-list celebrity, Pitt was given more lead roles and found additional success in films like Legends of the Fall and David Fincher’s suspense flick Seven; however, according to Insider, it was Terry Gilliam’s 1995 psychological thriller 12 Monkeys that earned him his first Golden Globe Award and Oscar nomination. Pitt continued to receive leading man parts in films like 1997’s Seven Years in Tibet, but it wasn’t until Fight Club that he became the go-to actor for just about every film in Hollywood.

From 1998 to 2001, Pitt landed both leading and supporting roles in notable films like Guy Ritchie’s Snatch, The Mexican, Meet Joe Black, and one of his most famous to date, Ocean’s Eleven. The film’s all-star cast, which includes George Clooney and Matt Damon, helped make it one of Pitt’s best-known films. It did so well that it spawned several sequels, including a spinoff featuring an all-female cast in 2018’s Ocean’s Eight.

By 2004, Pitt had established himself a major player in Hollywood. He started a production company called Plan B Entertainment and released Troy under its banner. The historical action drama was one of Pitt’s biggest roles to date, and though it wasn’t a box office smash, it was widely recognized for Pitt’s role as the famous Greek warrior Achilles. He followed that up with the 2005 blockbuster Mr. and Mrs. Smith opposite his now ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. The film became one of the most talked-about action flicks of its time, once again proving Pitt’s ability to adapt to any role and leading him to try many interesting projects afterward.

For the next few years, Pitt starred in several well-received films across various genres, including Babel (2006), Burn After Reading (2008), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds (2009), and Moneyball (2011). Most of them received stellar reviews, but they were still not enough to earn the actor an Oscar.

It wasn’t until 2014 that the epic historical film 12 Years A Slave earned Pitt his first Oscar⏤not for his acting skills, but for his role as a producer with Plan B Entertainment. 12 Years A Slave has been one of the company’s most successful projects to date. From that point on, Pitt started working more behind the scenes than in front of the camera. His production company had already produced an impressive filmography and has continued to be a driving force in the industry. In addition to 12 Years a Slave, Plan B Entertainment has produced Kick-Ass, World War Z, Moneyball, and The Departed.

What is Brad Pitt’s Net Worth?

Though he’s no longer the young leading man he once was, Pitt has proven that he still has a commanding on-screen presence in modern films like Netflix’s War Machine, Ad Astra, and the 2019 Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. For an actor whose average salary for most films has been at least $20 million since the ’90s, it’s no surprise that he has continued acting in addition to his work behind the scenes. After owning a production company responsible for numerous popular titles over the last decade, he’s had the freedom to take risks on roles that might not receive critical acclaim at the box office but that might be fulfilling artistically. This proves that after all the success Pitt has had in his career, not every acting choice he makes is about the money. So how much does he have?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brad Pitt is currently worth $300 million. He doesn’t have to work another day in his life if he doesn’t want to, much less continue to go through the rigorous process of preparing for a role. Still, even at 57, the Ad Astra star still seems to have a passion for acting and hasn’t announced any plans to retire just yet. He’s certainly come a long way from his days of dancing around in a chicken suit to pay the bills. It just goes to show that if you’re serious about your dreams, anything can happen.