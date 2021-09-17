Brendan Fraser rose to fame with a string of action and comedy hits in the 1990s. His first leading role was in the comedy Encino Man in 1992 alongside Pauly Shore and Sean Astin. Playing the caveman learning to live in the 20th century established his gift for cinematic comedy, leading to roles in comedies like Airheads, George of the Jungle, and Bedazzled.

He is probably most famous for headlining Universal’s action-horror Mummy trilogy between 1999 and 2008.

Inspired to act after visiting London’s West End on vacation, Fraser has also demonstrated his dramatic abilities throughout his career. He starred opposite Sir McKellen in the Academy Award-winning Gods and Monsters in 1998 and Sir Michael Caine in 2002’s The Quiet American. He was also part of the ensemble cast of Crash, which won three Academy Awards in 2006.

Around 2014, Fraser stepped back from acting in big-budget films but still took on notable roles in television, appearing in shows like Scrubs, Trust, and The Affair. In 2018, he took a regular role as part of DC Entertainment’s alternative superhero team Doom Patrol, voicing Cliff ‘Robotman’ Steele and playing him in flashbacks.

In 2021, Fraser signaled a return to starring roles in high-profile films. After joining the ensemble cast of Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move, he is teaming up with director Darren Aronofsky for Whale and Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon.

What Is Brendan Fraser’s Net Worth?

As of 2021, Brendan Fraser’s net worth is estimated to be $20 million.

Despite taking a break from the larger-scale films he was associated with for much of his thirty-year career, most of Fraser’s earnings have come from acting, though he has also taken on roles on the other side of the camera. His producer credits include the television show Professionals and the films Journey to the Center of the Earth and Breakout.