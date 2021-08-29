What Is Jason Momoa’s Net Worth?

Jason Momoa has had a phenomenal couple of years. And seeing as he’s come a long way to achieve these last few years, the road has become a testament to his range, with the variety of often rough and masculine roles he’s played on screen. It’s amazing to imagine that it’s already been over 20 years since his acting debut as Ioane in Baywatch: Hawaii–a 1999 spinoff of the original with David Hasslehoff and Pamela Anderson–and he’s still a much sought after action star. His role as Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones is still seen as one of the most important characters of the HBO series. If it weren’t for Drogo, Khaleesi wouldn’t have had an army to accompany her to Westeros, a pivotal point in the series. Also, his biggest role as The DC Universe’s Arthur Curry, aka The Aquaman, has only skyrocketed his career to astronomical heights. His latest movie, Sweet Girl, is streaming on Netflix and is currently enjoying success as one of the Top 10 List of Movies To Watch. With the Aquaman sequel just over the horizon, Jason Momoa’s net worth has more than likely Increased since his Game of Thrones days. But exactly how much money has he made?

Well, since his time on Baywatch: Hawaii, Momoa has gone on to have a cameo role in Johnson Family Vacation with Cedric The Entertainer in 2004 and would later land a starring role as Ronon Dex in the 2011 sci-fi series Stargate: Atlantis–a popular television offshoot of the 1994 Stargate movie–before getting chosen to play as the titular star in the Conan The Barbarian reboot later that year. Shortly after, he landed the role that changed his career forever when cast as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. Although Khalessi killed his character during the first season, Momoa’s acting in the award-winning series was enough to turn some heads.

You would think he would have been living pretty comfortably after making such waves in the industry. However, despite his newfound buzz, Momoa struggled financially after his exit from Game of Thrones. During a 2020 interview with InStyle magazine, Momoa reflected on that period:

“I mean, we were starving after ‘Game of Thrones.’ I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies, and you’re completely in debt,” the then 41-year-old actor had said.

And unfortunately, that period lasted for a while. Momoa struggled to pay the bills for the next six years as he tried to take care of his wife, former actress Lisa Bonet, and their two children. And then a stroke of luck presented itself when Warner Bros decided to cast him as Aquaman in 2017’s Justice League. Momoa’s performance and rugged good looks soon made him a fan favorite in the ensemble franchise, and the popularity earned him a stand-alone Aquaman film that would take in more than $1 billion at the box office. Unfortunately, according to Cosmopolitan, Momoa only received 15 million for the film. Still, given the film’s success and Momoa’s current popularity, it’s speculated that he’ll certainly get a pay increase for the sequel and any future DC film involving the character.

Riding off the success of Aquaman, Momoa signed on to star as the lead role in the Apple TV+ series, See, in 2019, and the show has done so well that it is already currently renewed for a third season; with the second season set to premiere on August 27th. Thanks to his growing popularity and current Hollywood status, Momoa gets paid a whopping $600,000 an episode to portray Baba Voss in the science fiction drama. And given that each season is about eight episodes apiece, that’s a hefty paycheck for the 42-year-old Hawaiian actor.

Then there’s the film Sweet Girl. Although there haven’t been any reported figures from Mamoa’s contract for his role in the Netflix original, it’s probably safe to say that Mamoa netted himself a pretty reasonable figure from the streaming giant.

So how much is Jason Mamoa worth exactly?

Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the action star has attained himself a net worth of $14 million from the last few years as his popularity has grown. And with future seasons of See, a promising tenure in the DCEU still ahead of him, and a role in the upcoming Dune, that number is only set to increase in the coming years.

For all of his hard work and the struggles he had to endure, he certainly deserves it. Hopefully, he’ll never have to worry about paying the bills ever again.