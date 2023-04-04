Blue Beetle is DC’s next superhero film, starring Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes. In the comics, Reyes is the third person to take on the Blue Beetle persona after the Blue Beetle scarab chose him to obtain its powers. Fans were able to get a taste of this superhero’s powers after the first trailer was released.

The scarab is tasked to protect its host and can create anything the host desires, like shields and weapons. And one of these items is a large sword that looks very familiar. So what is this familiar sword and did DC and Warner Bros. Discovery manage to obtain the rights to use it in its upcoming superhero flick?

What is the Buster Sword and is it really in Blue Beetle?

During the final moments of Blue Beetle‘s trailer, the superhero was able to manifest a giant sword that looks oddly familiar, with the beetle complimenting Reyes, saying that this weapon is a “nice choice.” The reason why the weapon is giving off familiar vibes is because it somewhat resembles the Buster Sword in Final Fantasy.

In the Final Fantasy video game series, the Buster Sword is Cloud Strife’s trademark weapon and first appeared in Final Fantasy VII. This broadsword weapon is massive in size and has appeared in other games such as Kingdom Hearts, Super Smash Bros., and Ehrgeiz: God Bless the Ring.

While the sword does look familiar in terms of appearance, it is not the same sword that was featured in the Blue Beetle trailer. Sure, it has some similarities ,but if you look very closely, the weapon has some noticeable differences in its design to ensure it’s not ripping off Square Enix and the game’s creator, Hironobu Sakaguchi.

Large swords that subtly reference popular video games are just one of many weapons the Blue Beetle suit can create. More will be revealed once the film comes out in theaters on Aug 18, 2023.