What is the cast of ‘The Addams Family’ movies doing now?

They’re creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky, not to mention altogether ooky, but we love them anyway. The Addams have been like an extended family to audiences for decades, ever since Charles Addams’ comic strip creations were first brought to life in the legendary 1960s sitcom. For modern viewers, though, it’s likely the 1990s versions of the characters who they imagine when they think of the Addams Family.

1991’s The Addams Family and its 1993 sequel Addams Family Values were the first cinematic adaptations of the gothic brood. While Barry Sonnenfeld’s quirky direction deserves praise, it’s fair to say that the flawlessly assembled cast is what has ensured the films have only grown in popularity over the years. Netflix’s upcoming reimagining, Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega in the title role, has its work cut out for it in replacing these films in the hearts of fans.

But what are the cast of the ’90s Addams Family movies up to these days? From major stars to those who’ve walked away from the spotlight, here’s a guide to what happened to the Addamses.

Angelica Huston

Angelica Huston was perfect casting as Morticia Addams, the ever-poised doting wife and mother of the clan. Huston herself is part of a legendary family — when she earned herself an Oscar for her breakthrough role in 1985’s Prizzi’s Honor, she became the third Huston to receive the accolade. At 71, Huston is less prolific than she used to be, but she notably played The Director in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

Raul Julia

John Astin might’ve originated the role in the ’60s show, but Raul Julia will always be Gomez Addams to ’90s kids. A hugely revered star of the stage and screen, with Tony, Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG awards to his name, Julia tragically passed away from stomach cancer at the age of 54 in 1994. His loss was a major reason a third Addams Family with the same cast and crew never surfaced.

Christopher Lloyd

Christopher Lloyd completely physically transformed himself to play the Addams’ Uncle Fester, so it’s easy to forget he’s the same man who brought Doc Brown to life in the Back to the Future trilogy. Now 83, Lloyd is still working hard to this day, appearing in four movies in 2021 alone. His upcoming projects include the Spirit Halloween movie and a secret role in The Mandalorian season three.

Christina Ricci

It might have been 30 years since her winning performance as the morose Wednesday Addams made her name, but Christina Ricci has hardly been off our screens ever since. The 42-year-old can currently be seen as Misty in smash-hit show Yellowjackets and recently starred in The Matrix Resurrections. She’ll soon return to the Addams-verse for Netflix’s Wednesday, in a top-secret role.

Jimmy Workman

Unlike his on-screen sister, Jimmy Workman — who played Wednesday’s easily led brother Pugsley — has mostly disappeared from the public eye. As of 2017, he was known to be a member of Hollywood trade union group Teamsters Local 399. It’s his IRL sister who is the more famous face these days — Modern Family star Ariel Winter. Winter notably had a highly publicized split from her family a few years ago.

Mercedes McNab

Ok, this blew our minds



Mercedes McNab who played Harmony in Buffy and Angel, and Misty in Hatchet, was ALSO the little goody 2 shoes girl in Addams Family and Family Values! pic.twitter.com/eOPabF02E7 — Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum) May 15, 2021

Mercedes McNab appeared in both Addams Family movies, but uniquely as two different characters. In the first, she cameos as a girl scout freaked out by Wednesday and, in the second, she has a much bigger role as Wednesday’s nemesis at Camp Chippewa, Amanda. Still, McNab is most recognizable for her turn as Harmony in both Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff Angel. Now 42, McNab has not acted professionally since 2011.

Joan Cusack

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images for Disney

Joan Cusack achieved the impossible in Addams Family Values by managing to out-OTT the Addams themselves as psychotic nanny Debbie Jellinsky. The two-time Academy Award nominee has continued to improve everything she’s been in ever since. Notably, she played Sheila Jackson in Shameless, earning herself five consecutive Emmy noms (and one win) and, as we all know, voiced Jessie in Toy Storys 2, 3, and 4.

David Krumholtz

David Krumholtz got his big break in Addams Family Values, playing Wednesday’s nerdy love interest Joel. He quickly followed that up with a role in 1994’s The Santa Clause as Bernard the Elf. Nearly 30 years later, Krumholtz is reprising the character in Disney Plus’ upcoming The Santa Clauses, which will see him reunite with Tim Allen. He also memorably starred in TV series Numbers opposite another Addams Family vet…

Peter MacNicol

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Audi

Peter MacNicol was brilliantly irritating as Camp Chippewa’s perennially peppy counselor Gary Granger in Addams Family Values. Though already a familiar face, MacNicol became a household name later that decade thanks to Ally McBeal. In recent years, the 68-year-old has mostly focused on voice work in various animated series and video games, but he has been seen in guest and recurring spots on the likes of Veep and The Big Bang Theory.

Christine Baranski

Yes, the icon that is Christine Baranski was also in Addams Family Values, playing Gary Granger’s wife and co-camp counselor, Becky Martin-Granger. These days, Baranski is recognizable from her turns in both Mamma Mia! movies and as Diane Lockhart in both The Good Wife and its spinoff The Good Fight. The latter series is set to end with its incoming sixth season, kicking off on Paramount Plus this September.