Tim Allen is returning to the Disney realm in the upcoming Christmas series, The Santa Clauses, and it’s poised to be a magical holiday adventure.

Allen first took on the mantle of Santa Clause in 1994 with The Santa Clause and continually brought joy to families worldwide in The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. With Disney Parks in the middle of their Halfway to the Holidays celebration, they’re giving fans a sneak peek at the upcoming series inspired by the holiday classics with a sweet new storyline.

A first-look image introduces the cast full of returning favorites and newcomers, including Devin Bright, Rupali Redd, Kal Penn, and Matilda Lawler. They are gearing up to play memorable roles in the emotional journey.

Why exactly will The Santa Clauses pull on your heartstrings? Well, Allen is making some changes, and it will be an exciting but bittersweet journey.

The synopsis for The Santa Clauses reads as follows:

“The Santa Clauses is set some time after the events of The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause and picks up with Scott Calvin on the brink of his 65th birthday. Realizing he can’t be Santa forever as he suddenly starts to lose his Santa magic, he sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the North Pole.”

Disney Parks will continue the Halfway to the Holidays celebration this week with more fun and Disney magic, and you can watch each of The Santa Clause films streaming now on Disney Plus.