What is ‘The Holdovers’ release date?

They say cinema is back, and it seems like they’re absolutely right. In a year that has been filled with box-office hits, comedy has undoubtedly been taking the lead, with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie being everything anyone could talk about for several months. Bottoms has also won over audiences recently, but now, another comedic feature is ready to leave its mark on the cinematic industry: The Holdovers.

Scripted by David Hemingson and directed by Alexander Payne, the film is shaping up to become a success, mixing elements of drama and humor to make the perfect cocktail. It was about time Payne got back to his former glory after the slump his career has been on for the past few years, and if critics are to be believed (which they often are), The Holdovers is exactly the win he needed.

Whether you’re a fan of the director’s works or just a dramedy enjoyer who sees this film’s potential, you won’t want to miss out on its release. Granted, The Holdovers already had a world premiere at the 50th Telluride Film Festival, but for the average person, theatrical releases are what matters.

The Holdovers is planned for limited U.S. theatrical release on Oct. 27. If for some reason you don’t manage to grab tickets to see it then, don’t worry, because a wide release is already planned for precisely two weeks after, on Nov. 10.

The film’s release schedule has suffered some changes, as it was initially supposed to hit select theaters in November, but the date was pushed up. Why this happened, we don’t know, but what matters is that we’ll get to feast our eyes on The Holdovers sooner rather than later. I doubt anyone is complaining.