Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the award wining film Joker, has received an official release date from Warner Bros.

Joker – which premiered in 2019 – had audiences glued to their seats as they watched Joaquin Phoenix deliver one of the best performances of his career as the famous comic book villain, with his portrayal of the psychopathic criminal mastermind landing him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Joker was also a box-office hit earning over $1 billion worldwide.

Co-writer and director Todd Phillips shared the news of the sequel on his Instagram on June 7, 2022, along with a photo of Phoenix smoking a cigarette while reading the script. The esteemed actor – who took home $4.5 million for the first film – will reportedly see a huge $20 million pay raise for his portrayal of the maniacal Clown Prince of Crime.

Fans have been clamoring for more information about Joker: Folie à Deux since Phillip’s announcement, especially since various rumors have popped us since the announcment. Thankfully, that no longer includes the movie’s release date.

On August 3rd, 2022, Warner Bros. confirmed Joker: Folie à Deux will get a theatrical release date of October 4, 2024.

Phillips will continue the work he began with the first movie, and in addition will co-write the script alongside Scott Silver. The movie’s plot is still under wraps, but Lady Gaga’s association with the sequel have many believing Joker could be paying a visit to his psychiatrist-turned-sidekick at the Arkham Asylum mental institution.

Whether or not Gaga will indeed play Harley Quinn is still unknown but the likelihood is looking stronger every day. Her association with the movie has made the rumor that Joker: Folie à Deux is a musical all the more likely.

Warner Bros.’ release date announcement comes at the perfect time for DC fans who were appropriately upset after the studio announced it was canceling the release of Batgirl. Whether or not this is exciting announcement is enough to make up for that devastating loss is still up in the air.