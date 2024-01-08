What is ‘The Marvels’ digital release date and DVD release date?

Despite a terrible showing at the box office, The Marvels is pretty popular among viewers.

It sports a surprisingly high score, over on Rotten Tomatoes, even as it claims the title of the MCU’s biggest bomb so far. The late 2023 release is far and away superior to Quantumania, and its quality is so far above Secret Invasion the two can’t even be compared, but that doesn’t change the fact that the Brie Larson-helmed release made less upon release than The Flash. Talk about embarrassing.

Still, its clear that viewers are interested in the film, even if they aren’t willing to pay for it. Reviews for The Marvels praise the flawless chemistry between its leading ladies, sheer entertainment value, and overall fun and funny nature of the film, and showcase just how much audiences enjoyed it. Even those who’ve yet to witness Larson’s second solo (or semi-solo) flick are intrigued, but they’re happy to wait until its free to watch on streaming before giving into their curiosity. Thankfully, that day is right around the corner.

The Marvels digital release

The first official outing of the Marvels — comprised of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, and Iman Velani’s Ms. Marvel — is headed to digital in mid-January. The Marvels will come available to purchase on Apple TV Plus and Prime Video on Jan. 16, just over two months following its initial theatrical release.

The Marvels physical release

If you’d prefer a physical copy of The Marvels, the wait is a bit longer. You still won’t be far into 2024 before owing your own version of the MCU flick, however, as its slated to release on DVD and Blu-ray on Feb. 13, right around a month after it comes available on digital platforms.

The Marvels streaming release

Image via Marvel Studios

Eventually, all MCU fans know The Marvels will additionally land on Disney Plus. Its headed to join its MCU peers there eventually, but Disney and Marvel likely intend to put some distance between its digital and physical release and its eventual streaming drop. That gives the film a bit more time to pull in the cash it lost at the box office before we all start streaming it for free. Once we have a concrete release date on Disney Plus, we’ll update this article.