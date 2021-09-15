What Is Zooey Deschanel’s Net Worth?

If you have yet to binge a little show called New Girl, then you probably have no idea just how much comedic goodness you’ve been missing out on. The show has more one-liners than a Will Ferrell flick and an ensemble so likable that you’ll wish you lived in a Los Angeles loft with three complete goofballs, too. You can’t help but fall in love with Max Greenfield’s Schmidt, Jake Johnson’s Nick, and Lamorne Morris’s Winston, each of whom is as funny as he is sensitive and as important to the show as its central character.

Zooey Deschanel plays Jess, a quirky teacher with a heart of gold who turns all of their lives upside down when she moves into the guys’ loft following a bad breakup with her boyfriend. The friendship they form quickly becomes the stuff of legend, and the seven seasons that follow document every one of their many shenanigans.

New Girl was a career-launching vehicle for all of its leads, not that Deschanel needed help in that department. Prior to playing Jessica Day, she’d already starred in some notable mainstream comedies including Elf, 500 Days of Summer, and Failure to Launch. The combination of her natural beauty, deadpan comic delivery, and puppy-dog eyes made her a memorable face in cinema, but New Girl brought her a whole new level of fame and a sizable addition to her bank account.

How Much Did Zooey Deschanel Make While Filming New Girl?

Like most actors, Deschanel’s salary grew the longer she worked on the hit show. During the first season she was making around $95K per month, a number that was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter when Deschanel filed for divorce from her husband in December of 2011. Her net worth at the time was just shy of $4 million. By 2014, she was making $130K per episode, and by the time the show ended in 2018, she was making around $3 million per season.

During those same years, Deschanel was also working on other films like Our Idiot Brother and Your Highness and also making guest appearances on animated comedies like The Simpsons and American Dad. She lent her voice to the hit movie musical Trolls while dabbling in her own musical ventures as one half of the indie-pop duo She & Him. She even wrote and performed the theme song for New Girl!

What Is Zooey Deschanel’s Net Worth?

Deschanel’s earnings from her acting and music careers have given her a combined net worth of $25 million. While she does not currently have any known acting projects in development, she has recently been busy hosting ABC’s The Celebrity Dating Game along with singer Michael Bolton. The jury’s still out on whether or not the game show will be renewed for a second season, but Deschanel did not fail to bring her signature charm to her hosting duties.

She is currently romantically attached to Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott who, along with his twin brother Drew, is worth over $200 million. Scott has acknowledged that being with Deschanel means that he’s “dating up,” but from a financial perspective, it’s Deschanel who will be experiencing quite a windfall if the two ever decide to tie the knot.