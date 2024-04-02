The buzzy sequel has been enjoying an illustrious run at the box office, but how long will that last?

Dune: Part Two has become one of (if not the) most exciting cinematic events of 2024, becoming more successful than its 2021 predecessor and grossing some $240 million at the domestic box office since its premiere on March 1.

Beyond its box office success, the Denis Villeneuve-directed drama has been credited with ushering in a sci-fi resurgence and has boasted buzzy viral moments thanks to its all-star cast including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Anya Taylor-Joy, among many others.

Dune: Part Two’s theatrical run been so successful that fans who’ve yet to catch the film in cinemas might now be fretting that it’s too late. Here’s what we know about when Dune: Part Two is leaving theatres, and when it might land on streaming.

When is ‘Dune 2’ leaving theaters?

Reports indicate that Dune: Part Two could leave cinemas anywhere from 45 to 53 days after its initial premiere. The latter count would mean that Dune: Part Two would leave theatres sometime around April 15, 2024, while the 53-day theatrical run would end later that month on April 23, 2024.

While Warner Bros., the production company behind Dune: Part Two, has usually opted for the 43-day cinematic run, it was revealed in 2022 that the studio had begun pulling films from theatres on a case-by-case basis, depending on ticket sales. For example, the lackluster performance of Shazam: Fury of the Gods saw that film leave theatres just 21 days after its premiere, while Barbie’s box office success led to a 53-day cinematic run before hitting streamers.

It’s also worth noting that Dune: Part Two’s run in IMAX theatres differs from that of regular screenings, with the IMAX showings running for two to three weeks and ending in mid to late March. In any case, the success of Dune: Part Two puts it on track to enjoy the 53-day theatrical run, with various sources indicating that it will hit streaming service HBO Max sometime between mid-April and May.

This theatrical window aligns with many clues we’ve been given as to Dune: Part Two’s arrival on streaming. In late March, 2024, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav confirmed that the film would probably be made available to watch online in Spring 2024. For their part, recent Amazon listings mention that the Blu-ray for Dune: Part Two will be available on May 14, in keeping with the 53-day theatrical window.

While it might be exciting for fans to catch the blockbuster on streaming, pundits have suggested that pulling Dune: Part Two from theatres too early would be unwise. Forbes writer Paul Tassi said that it would be “a very, very bad decision” to rush the movie’s streaming release, since it would hamper its ability to become a box-office success.

Here’s hoping Dune: Part Two adopts the Barbie model to allow fans a true movie-going experience.