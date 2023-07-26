Zachary Levi isn’t confident about Shazam’s future after ‘Fury of the Gods’ flop

Will there still be room for Shazam in 'Chapter One: Gods and Monsters?'

The DCU reboot will begin sometime next year, and as such, Zachary Levi is unsure about Shazam’s future. This DC character had his potential future teased during the mid-credits scene of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but due to its poor box office performance, it’s uncertain if this young hero will make his debut as part of the Justice Society.

Levi appeared on The FilmUp Podcast, where he shared his doubts about his future with the DCU. The actor believes that, due to Fury of Gods‘ poor reception, he doesn’t know if his character will return in a future movie. Although the sequel received an average audience score of 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, that does not translate to ticket sales, as it only earned $30 million during its domestic opening.

“I don’t know what the future holds, because Fury of the Gods was not well received. I have no idea where we go from here.”

The film’s didn’t fare much better around the rest of the world, either, having only earned around $133 million at the box office worldwide. Not to mention, it performed even worse than other notorious box office bombs, such as Black Adam and Morbius.

While the sequel did tease a potential future appearance, there were plenty of post-credit scenes that were teased throughout the DCU that never came to fruition. And with the reboot on the way, multiple cast members from the Snyderverse were either replaced or recast to fit James Gunn’s vision. Fortunately, Levi once claimed that he’s friends with DC’s latest co-CEOs, so perhaps he may still have a future; it just might not be as Shazam-ified Billy Batson.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now available to stream on Max.