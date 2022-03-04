When is ‘The Batman’ streaming on HBO Max?

The Batman is finally out in theaters, and fans everywhere are rejoicing. It’s been a long and winding journey to the screen for the Dark Knight’s latest solo outing, having initially been developed by Ben Affleck before he handed the reins to Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves, who in turn cast Robert Pattinson as the latest incarnation of the Caped Crusader. Thankfully, after all that, the movie is receiving rave reviews and is being labeled as one of the best Bat-films ever.

The combination of the long wait, the hype, and the good press has ensured that the film is expected to earn a killing at the box office this weekend. But while many of us are willing to head out to watch it on the big screen, we still want to know: when will we get the opportunity to see it from the comfort of our own homes?

To be clear, The Batman is not streaming on HBO Max at the present time. Throughout 2021, Warner Bros. elected to release its movies on streaming the same day they entered cinemas. This somewhat successful, somewhat controversial practice was not carried over into 2022, however, with the studio opting for a different track for its productions this year. That said, fans can rest assured that it won’t be long before The Batman lands on HBO Max.

When will The Batman stream on HBO Max?

via Warner Bros.

For 2021, Warner Bros. is dropping its movies on streaming after 45 days of exclusively showing them in theaters. Specifically, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar confirmed on the Recode podcast last December that “The Batman‘s going to show up on day 46 on HBO Max.” Given that the film entered cinemas this Friday, March 4, a quick bit of math tells us that The Batman will be making its HBO Max debut on Tuesday, April 19.

For those living somewhere where HBO Max is operational, you only have to wait around a month and a half to watch The Batman at your leisure on streaming. Unfortunately, the WB platform still isn’t available everywhere, which means that those without access to HBO Max will have to wait a while longer for the film to go up on digital to rent or buy. Looking at other recent examples, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, we can estimate that The Batman will launch on VOD in either June or July.

When The Batman does eventually end up on HBO Max, it’ll mark the beginning of the Batverse’s major impact on the service. Reeves is planning on massively expanding the franchise on streaming, with three spinoff TV series already confirmed. One is based around the Gotham Police Department, another will star Colin Farrell’s Penguin, and the third focuses on Arkham Asylum. As for the future of the movies, Pattinson has teased that he and Reeves have discussed doing a trilogy together.

While we wait for it to make its way to streaming, you can go see The Batman in cinemas this weekend.