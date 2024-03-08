When is ‘The Thundermans’ movie coming out on Netflix?

After almost six years off the air, kids’ favorite superhero comedy, The Thundermans, returned to the screen. Instead of the usual episodic adventures, though, this overpowered family is finally getting the movie treatment.

This special reunion film will serve as a follow-up to the fourth season of the Nickelodeon TV show, which reached its conclusion in May 2018. As a result of the cancellation news, few people still dared to hope for more Thundermans content, but lo and behold, we got it. The Thundermans Return premiered on March 7 on Nickelodeon and Paramount Plus, and with it, fans saw the main characters lose their heroic status. Needless to say, some take this change better than others, which will surely make for some entertaining hijinks.

While ’90s kids may argue that Nickelodeon isn’t what it used to be, there’s no denying that it remains a popular channel for children’s entertainment. It stands to reason, then, that fans would want to know what has become of the Thunderman family since we’ve left them. Naturally, this means that folks need to know which streaming service will have this movie available, and when. We already know that it has hit Paramount Plus, but what about Netflix?

Will The Thundermans movie be on Netflix?

Unfortunately, there is no word about if or when The Thunderman Returns will arrive on Netflix. While the platform acquired the rights to stream some of Paramount Plus’ projects in the past and even hosted seasons 1-3 of the show between 2021 and 2023, chances of the same happening with The Thundermans film seem low. Right now, only the third season remains on Netflix U.S., while Paramount Plus and Hulu have all four available to stream.

What does all of this mean? Well, judging by the current situation, if The Thundermans Return is to head somewhere else soon, Hulu appears to be the most likely candidate. That said, hope is the last thing to die, so we can’t completely rule out the possibility of Netflix coming through. For now, though, those who wish to stream this reunion movie will have to get a Paramount Plus subscription.

While Netflix may not currently have The Thundermans Return in its collection, why don’t you give other movies or shows a chance? There is so much great content to be found on the platform that you’ll surely find something to keep you busy (and fill that Thundermans-shaped hole in your heart).