When will ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ arrive on Disney Plus?

Marvel’s most anticipated film of the year did not disappoint. Deadpool & Wolverine united two of the most popular characters of the comic franchise in a move that brought millennial fans to tears.

Last we saw him, Logan (Hugh Jackman) had died heroically to save his daughter, Laura (Dafne Keen). Finally finding redemption after decades of questions, the Wolverine could be laid to rest. News that Ryan Reynolds would be resurrecting the icon with Jackman in the driver’s seat naturally made fans a little weary. How could anyone top the fantastic finale that was Logan?

Reynolds solved that problem by making this Logan a time-variant — but not without an elaborate dance sequence involving our Logan’s bones. That was only the first of many surprises in the film which involved harkening back to some of the earliest characters in the Marvel timeline. It was a testament to fans’ love of the comic book universe, even if the book was being closed on an era. Whether Jackman will return to Wolverine in the future remains to be seen. However, fans can revisit the third Deadpool movie over and over again sooner rather than later.

When can fans watch Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney Plus?

After a phenomenal showing of Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters this summer, the franchise has proven that cinema is not dead. The outrageous fanfare was exactly what makes it fun to go to the movies. Fans can revisit this experience currently, by renting or buying the film on demand. But let’s not forget the sadly dying art of physical media. On October 22, the film will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD. Currently, this is the only information that we have.

But for those intent on streaming it with their Disney subscription, the time will come eventually. It typically takes a few months for films to hit Disney Plus after a theatrical release, meaning Deadpool & Wolverine should hit the streaming waves sometime after October. Viewers should stay tuned for further information.

