Where can I get the Lightning McQueen adult Crocs and how much are they?

Nothing screams “style” quite like a proper pair of Crocs, am I right? Mix in a dash of Lightning McQueen and you might find yourself receiving an invitation to the next MET Gala ⏤ that’s the We Got This Covered wish, anyway.

Now, as Karl Lagerfeld rolls in his grave, let’s get down to business: Every now and then, Cars becomes everyone’s favorite topic all over again, and the sporadic trendiness of Lightning McQueen remains a mystery to many. From cars mirroring our beloved red racer to statistical analyses of the film, the Internet always finds a way of proving its relentless work ethic when it puts its mind to something.

Naturally, whenever McQueen starts trending, it’s only a matter of time before his special Crocs got their much-deserved attention, and we’ll be the first to admit that we need a pair pronto. Why aren’t we currently wearing them, do you ask? Because you have to be faster than McQueen himself to snag a pair. Here’s your guide on how to do so.

How much are the Lightning McQueen Crocs?

At the moment, Lightning McQueen Crocs are available for $59.99 on the official Crocs website. The price isn’t expected to increase anytime soon; however, don’t assume that it’ll be a breeze to get your hands on them. Since they don’t have an unusually high price tag, you can imagine why people worldwide are racing to get their hands on them.

Their literal gorgeousness has led Lightning McQueen Crocs to consistently sell out ever since their release in September 2022. Every time there’s a restock, they vanish from sight at the speed of light. This makes sense given that everyone dreams of being Lightning McQueen for a day, and a fortunate few manage to do so simply by being faster than the rest.

Now, you may be wondering what makes these Crocs so special. Aside from having the coolest design on the market and looking exactly like Lightning McQueen, they also light up! That’s right ⏤ the headlights in Lightning McQueen Crocs literally bring the shoes to life. (Feel free to take a few minutes to internalize this, we completely understand.)

For now, all you can do to get your hands on them is sign up to receive a notification when the Crocs are back in stock. Until then, kachow, my friends.