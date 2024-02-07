Where can I stream ‘Blazing Saddles?’

It's so easy to find, even the common clay of the west could do it!

When it comes to satire, there is no one quite as skilled as the legendary Mel Brooks. The comedian-turned-director has lampooned some of Hollywood’s favorite franchises and genres over the years, from Star Wars to Westerns. Unafraid to challenge the norm, Brooks used his wit – and that of his very funny friends – to create some of the most memorable comedy movies of the last few decades.

Blazing Saddles might not be politically correct, but the postmodern film expertly navigates the absurd and has even been entered into the National Film Registry for its cultural, historical, and aesthetic significance. With such an important place in film history, the movie is easily streamable – provided you have the right platforms.

Amazing! But where can I watch Blazing Saddles?

Its hard to believe that Warner Brothers tried to kill Blazing Saddles before the film was released in 1976 – and not due to its numerous racial slurs. Though Brooks doesn’t think it could be made today, the movie has aged incredibly well and now holds an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.

A film you really have to see yourself to understand, Blazing Saddles is easy to stream – as of right now, anyway. Warner Bros and Netflix are right at the beginning of a streaming deal, so for the foreseeable future, you can watch Blazing Saddles on several platforms. There is a caveat, the film requires a subscription to watch through any service.

These are all the streaming services to stream Blazing Saddles through.

Netflix

YouTube premium

Amazon Prime

Max

The Roku Channel

The movie is also available for purchase or rent through Vudu, Google Play, and Apple TV.