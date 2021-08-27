Where Can I Watch the Demon Slayer Movie?

In 2020 Demon Slayer received its very first treatment for the big screen Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, a film that wrapped up the show’s first season’s conclusion and provided a new story for fans who were eagerly awaiting more.

Given the COVID situation around the globe, the first was first released in Japan on Oct. 16, 2020, before an international release that took place over late 2020, early 2021. Fortunately, now fans can check it out from the comfort of their home.

There are a few options when it comes to watching the film whether you purchase, rent or stream. Here is everything you’ll need to know.

Where can I stream Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

The best place to stream Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is the Funimation streaming service. While it may not be currently available in some regions this is where the film will be available first when it is.

Save the date, because Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is coming to Funimation in the UK and Ireland on 30 AUGUST! 🎉



👉 https://t.co/xFRggUk9a8 pic.twitter.com/nGOzOIKdBo — Funimation UK & IRE (@funimationUK) August 23, 2021

Funimation’s streaming service provides a massive library of anime to dive through including hits like Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia and much more. Subscribing to the service starts at 5.99 per month for the Funimation Premium package. First-time members can try it out for 14 days for free in certain regions.

Right now, Funimation has exclusive rights to the movie and there is no other service that you can stream it via, but there are other ways to watch it if you can’t access Funimation or don’t want to subscribe.

You can also purchase or rent the film through VOD services like Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. If you choose this method the price may vary from service as well as availability in your region so you may want to check out what options are available to you.