Where can you get the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ popcorn bucket?

We’re now just a few days out from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 launching into U.S. theaters (and the U.K. is treated to an earlier release on May 3), which means that Marvel Studios in collaboration with retail corporations like Cinemark, AMC, and Odeon must do everything within their power to capitalize on the immense success of the trilogy. And how do they do this? Well, the same way The Super Mario Bros. Movie did it — with exclusive popcorn buckets. For the Nintendo and Illumination animation, it was a metallic tin shaped like an in-game power-up box, but for Marvel’s Vol. 3, the merchandise received a number of limited edition designs based on which cinema you frequent and where in the world you’re based.

In the United States, there’s a nice selection of popcorn buckets provided by Cinemark, the leading theater in the West. For just $16, Cinemark is offering a metal popcorn tin featuring a collage of the Guardians with the Ravager logo in the background, plastered against an infinite galaxy of stars. There’s a neat blue/green neon effect to the coloring, which ties everything together nicely. As an alternative, there’s a popcorn bucket made out of plastic branches, intended to appear as if Groot had made it himself — there’s even a little Groot figurine attached to it.

Image via Cinemark

If you don’t have a local Cinemark or you’re just more of an AMC fan, don’t fret. Cinemark’s competitor is also offering an exclusive tin of their own. Available from May 4 onwards, this tin resembles an old-school metal lunchbox and can even be purchased with a Rocket figurine. It hasn’t been revealed as of yet how much AMC is selling these for, but Marvel die-hards can expect to be around $20-$30 out of pocket to get their hands on one.

@amctheatres Get your exclusive GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 popcorn tin at select AMCTheatres starting 5/4! While supplies last. ♬ 70s-style hard rock original – Yukari Okano

And finally, there’s Odeon, the European equivalent to Cinemark. They couldn’t let the U.S. have all the fun, now could they? Over at Odeon, they’re offering up a square tin modeled after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with a detailed radar-esque design and LED lights for a dynamic hologram effect. These buckets will be selling for £12, although it isn’t specified whether that price includes the popcorn or not.

All of these buckets are only available while supplies last, so as soon as you’re able, race down to your local theater and snatch one up before they’re all gone.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently showing in U.K. theaters and will release in U.S. theaters on May 5.