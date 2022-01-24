Where can you watch the first two ‘Jurassic World’ movies?

2022 is set to bring Jurassic World fans a brand new addition with Dominion currently scheduled for release in June of this year. In the meantime, why not brush up on the events of the previous films in the franchise?

Whether you’re a longtime Jurassic Park fan who plans on binging through the classic films before the latest Jurassic World adventure, or someone who has already seen the two initial Jurassic World films, the best time to binge them is now.

Fortunately, with the power of streaming, you can relive these adventures in the comfort of your home. Here are the best places to stream Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Where Can You Watch the First Two Jurassic Worlds?

For those in the United States, the only places that you can stream both Jurassic World movies with a subscription are DirecTV and Spectrum on Demand. However, you can check out the first with a fuboTV subscription.

If you don’t have access to any of these services, you can still watch them both in the comfort of your home but it will come at a cost. Both Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom can be rented on AppleTV, Google Play, YouTube, and other VOD services. You can also buy the two films on these services if you’d prefer to do so.

With the help of a VPN, you can stream these films on other services. Those with a Netflix subscription can gain access to the first film by connecting to Australia. For Fallen Kingdom though there are fewer options. However, the Australian streaming service Binge boasts both films.