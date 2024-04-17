Screenshots from Flula Borg Instagram video depicting Borg and Maria Gabriela De Faria at the gym
Screenshots via Instagram/Flula Borg
‘Where did you meet your soul’s mate?’: Gym flirtation does not go as expected for star of DC’s ‘Superman’ reboot

If even superheroes in the gym struggle to find dates, what hope is there for the rest of us?
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 02:58 pm

James Gunn’s upcoming Superman reboot has a high chance of being the funniest movie featuring the Last Son of Krypton we’ve ever had — not that the neck-snapping Man of Steel was really trying to go for the yuks, to be fair — and that’s something its hilarious cast is only making us more certain of.

Flula Borg may just have teased his own involvement in the DCU reboot with a sidesplitting skit shared on his Instagram, co-starring Maria Gabriela De Faria — who we know will be playing The Engineer in the film, which will introduce David Corenswet as Clark Kent.

In the video, both Borg and De Faria are working out — presumably getting into shape for the superhero blockbuster — when they spot each other across the gym. De Faria flirts with the awkward but buff Borg via body language, and he seems to get the hint when he walks over to say hi — only to dance to The Carpenters with another woman behind her. “What the f***,” mouths the dumped De Faria.

“Where did you meet your souls mate?” Borg innocently captioned the post.

It’s a brilliant bit of silent comedy, and as funny as we would expect from the man who previously played Scandinavian supervillain Javelin all too briefly in Gunn’s first DC outing, The Suicide Squad. Again, it’s not been confirmed that Borg will appear in Superman, but it sure seems like it is if he’s in training with De Faria. Gunn certainly likes to work with the same people again and again, so it’s no surprise Borg could show up. Whether he’s on board as a new character or the multiversal reboot means our prayers have been answered and Javelin will be resurrected, though, we’ll have to see.

As for De Faria, the Portuguese actress will no doubt have a bright future ahead of her in the DCU as The Engineer is a member of the violent vigilante team The Authority, who will be introduced in Superman (formerly titled Superman: Legacy) before going on to star in their own movie. Although now we kind of want a superhero romcom starring these two instead. When Engineer Met Javelin?

Superman is set to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.

Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'