Mia Goth’s latest foray into confronting horror sees her unite with Brandon Cronenberg, the son of famous body horror director David Croneberg. Infinity Pool looks for all the world like one big mad movie, and the early reactions has given the film a reputation as being yet another of Goth’s great crazy roles.

Seeing Goth star alongside Alexander Skarsgård, Infinity Pool has been the talk of the horror town given its astonishing premiere at the Sundance Film Festvial, which saw Skarsgård arrive in a BDSM collar, guided by the Pearl actress. With all the hype and fandom growing around Cronenberg and Goth’s continuously rising star, Infinity Pool will be one of the most hotly-anticipated horror films of 2023.

Image: Neon / Elevation Pictures

Where to watch Infinity Pool

Infinity Pool is set for a limited theatrical run in the United States, with Parasite distributor Neon in charge of its release. Originally debuting at Sundance, it’ll certainly be coming to more cinemas soon. Given Neon and production company Elevation Pictures are known for their awards season favorites such as The Imitation Game, Room, and I, Tonya, it’ll likely gain some momentum in coming weeks.

Neon was founded by the owners of the Drafthouse cinema chain, so Infinity Pool is almost certain to get screenings across their chains.

Where to stream Infinity Pool

Infinity Pool does not currently have a confirmed streaming home, with its cinematic release not truly beginning yet. Cronenberg’s previous films Possessor and Antiviral have seen releases on Hulu, Shudder, and AMC Plus, with Possessor in particular gaining a lot of traction thanks to a Hulu release.

Neon and Elevation Pictures both individually and separately have agreements with Universal Pictures surrounding the home video releases of some of their films in different territories. Infinity Pool will likely cause a small-scale bidding war if Universal are not able to secure the streaming rights for it.