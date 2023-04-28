Where was ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ filmed?

Neverland is finally available on streaming for all eyes wishing to relive their childhood alongside Peter Pan & Wendy. The live-action film is already rolling in its first wave of reviews, and needless to say, word has it, it is basically proving to be mid – which unfortunately – seems to be the case with most live-actions currently arising in this day and age marked by remakes and reimagined unoriginal plots.

Nonetheless, if there is one particular trait that has been catching everyone’s eyes, that’s the beautiful scenery in which this modernized take on the dreamful duo occurs. As Wendy (Ever Anderson) follows Peter (Alexander Molony) to the magical realm called Neverland, leaving her grey ol’ London behind in favor of the greenery-filled island with the promise of never growing old, the young kids are then seen in the gorgeous mythical land, provided by the eyes and ideas from the director David Lowery. On that note, where exactly was Neverland filmed?

All the filming locations of Peter Pan & Wendy

Image via Disney Plus

The absolutely mesmerizing scenery in Peter Pan & Wendy was – for the most part – provided by the equally bewitching Canada, but to spark the magical bubble, we have to admit that most of it was shot with a green screen behind the actors. However beautiful Canada may be, the island of Neverland could hardly be accessible in this day and age, anywhere that isn’t entirely created by the magic of technology itself.

That is not to say that all of the scenes were shot in the Vancouver studios. In reality, quite a few bits of Neverland itself were filmed in the northern Canadian province of Newfoundland, namely, in the areas of Trinity, the Cape Shore, and Bonavista. The information was disclosed by the Labrador Film Development Corporation executive director Dorian Rowe to CBC, prompted by fans looking for the real-life locations behind the stunning Neverland, hoping to find all the places that brought 1991’s Peter Pan back to life.

In addition to actually working in the great outdoors, producers actually invested in creating a full-size pirate ship that weighed 135,000 pounds, as per the report by Entertainment Tonight. So while some magic may have been lost behind a massive green screen and several computerized virtual effects, some remnants of the ship that accompanied Wendy and Peter on their journey still exist somewhere in Canada, bringing just a hint of pixie dust and magic to this otherwise very fictional cinematography.

What is entirely real, though, is the brilliant cast behind the cameras. To finally discover the two anchoring rising stars co-starring Jude Law as Captain Hook, Peter Pan & Wendy is finally available to stream on Disney Plus from today onwards.