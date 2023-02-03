Where will ‘Knock at the Cabin’ be streaming?

Knock at the Cabin by M. Night Shyamalan has finally hit the theatres. Anyone familiar with the filmmaker’s work is aware of the mind-boggling and jaw-dropping twists that the director has been imparting upon audiences for more than two decades.

Consisting of a stellar cast like Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Rupert Grint, and Ben Aldridge, to name a few, the recent work by Shyamalan — that saw a theatrical release on Feb. 3, 2022, in the U.S. and the U.K. — has maintained the legacy of his past works, especially when it comes to gluing the viewers to the screen.

Undoubtedly, the story is gripping. It’s about a family on vacation in a remote cabin who is ambushed by a group of armed strangers who force them to sacrifice a family member in an attempt to avert the apocalypse. For now, the movie will be screened exclusively in theaters and the date of its streaming release hasn’t been confirmed yet.

To the delight of the fans, there’s one platform where they can stream the movie which is Roku — with the Freebee app — where numerous other Shyamalan films are available to watch. However, it is still unknown when the film will land on other streaming platforms but since it is produced by Universal Pictures, it is likely to follow the norm of moving straight to Peacock for streaming.

The date of release is still unclear. Most probably, not unlike other Universal Picture-produced movies, there will be a gap of 45 days between theatrical release and streaming release. Thus, if one is to speculate the release date, then looking at the schedules of other films might provide a clue.

For example, Ticket to Paradise — released on Oct. 21, 2022 in theaters — became available for streaming on Dec. 9 on Peacock. If we can expect Knock at the Cabin to follow a similar pattern, then we will be able to access the movie by the end of March. However, this cannot be stated with certainty as there were other films that took over 100 days to make their way to the streaming platforms, like Jordan Peele’s Nope – which was released on July 22, 2022 and premiered on Peacock on Nov. 18, 2022.

And the likelihood of Cabin finding its way anytime soon to other popular streaming channels like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Amazon Prime are extremely low.