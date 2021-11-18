Which Spider-Man villains make up the Sinister Six?

With the final Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer dropping this week, fans have many questions about the movie and the characters involved. Comic book fans will notice that most of the villains revealed are actually a part of the Sinister Six team from the Spider-Man comics, leaving eager fans to wonder if No Way Home is leading to a Sinister Six team-up.

It’s something fans of Spider-Man, both the movies and the comics, have been dreaming about forever. Seeing their favorite villains work together against Peter Parker would make for the ultimate movie with the ultimate team of baddies.

But who are the Sinister Six? And which famous Spider-Man villains make up this infamous team? Let’s break it down.

Doctor Octopus

The ringleader of the Sinister Six is none other than Doctor Octopus, otherwise known as Doc Oc, himself. After being imprisoned by Spider-Man, he escapes wanting revenge on the hero. To do this, he decides to put together a team of Spidey’s old foes and enemies. Of course, not everything goes according to plan when the recruited villains refuse to work together.

Doc Oc is the core member and can even be considered the leader of the Sinister Six due to his founding of the group. With his entrance into the MCU, who knows what kind of trouble he could get into?

Electro

Electro, known to movie fans of The Amazing Spider-Man series starring Andrew Garfield, is one of the villains recruited by Doc Oc to be a part of the Sinister Six. With his powers of electricity, he’s a powerful foe, and we see that in the new No Way Home trailer.

In the comics, Electro, along with the rest of the recruited villains, originally refuse to work together and instead decide to take on Spider-Man one at a time, only to be defeated. It isn’t until the group’s second appearance that they actually work as a team. Will the same prove true this time around?

Mysterio

The main villain in Far From Home, Mysterio, is also a member of the Sinister Six. Although he supposedly dies at the end of the second Spider-Man film, there are theories that it was just another illusion. He, too, is recruited by Doc Oc in the comics and isn’t too keen on working as a team with the other villains.

In the MCU, Mysterio has a hatred for Tony Stark after having worked for Stark Industries. This is very different from Mysterio in the comics, and yet it worked well in Far From Home. How would this Mysterio fare in a MCU/Sony version of the Sinister Six?

Sandman

Originally from the Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man franchise, Sandman is one of the more tragic villains because of his heartbreaking backstory. He just misses his family. Unlike most of the Sinister Six, Sandman has been known to fight for the good guys once in a while, switching sides when things go too far.

Now that we know he’s going to be appearing in No Way Home, it’s just adding to the likelihood of an MCU/Sony version of the Sinister Six!

Vulture

Tom Holland’s original Spider-Man villain, played by Michael Keaton, was Vulture. Though the character was a different version than the one who appeared in the comics, he still made for a solid villain with an eye-popping twist in the end. Unlike Mysterio, audiences know that Vulture is alive and well in prison.

After the Morbius trailer, though, it seems like Vulture may be making a comeback after Keaton’s surprise appearance in the Jared Leto-led antihero flick.

Kraven the Hunter

The final original member of the Sinister Six is Kraven the Hunter, the only member we haven’t seen translated on screen yet. It was recently announced that he will be getting his own self-titled movie called Kraven and that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, known for his role as Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, will play the self-proclaimed “World’s Greatest Hunter.”

In the comics, Kraven wants to prove his title by hunting down and defeating Spider-Man, as it hasn’t been done. Obviously he is bested by the webslinger, but Kraven is still considered one of the best comic book villains and, after his movie, may even be one of the best movie villains.

Though the team is called the Sinister Six, there have been other members in addition to these. Those members include comic book favorites such as Hobgoblin, Hammerhead, and Grim Reaper, to name a few. There have also been more movie villains included among the ranks like, Venom and Lizard. We know that Lizard is making an appearance in No Way Home, but who will be the sixth member of the Sinister Six?

There are plenty of villains to make up an MCU/Sony version of the Sinister Six, and after the recent No Way Home trailer, it looks like we may be headed in that direction.

Are there any members you want to see team up? Who is your favorite member, original or otherwise, of the Sinister Six? Sound off below!