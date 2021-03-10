White Vision Will Reportedly Learn How To Be Human Again

Paul Bettany is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s longest-tenured stars having made his debut as the voice of J.A.R.V.I.S. in Iron Man, but the actor now finds himself riding a massive wave of popularity thanks to Disney Plus’ WandaVision, which finally gave the synthezoid something substantial to do.

Vision may have been a key factor in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but he was still essentially a plot device that didn’t take form until the third act of the movie, and the majority of his subsequent relationship with Wanda unfolded off screen, making it hard for fans to invest in the dynamic between two characters who were always relegated to the background. Needless to say, that’s changed big time since WandaVision premiered, and both title heroes could be set to stick around for a whole lot longer now.

We already know that Wanda is set to be one of Phase Four’s most pivotal figures, but the door is still wide open for Vision to return, despite viewers having to watch him die for a third time during the finale. Indeed, as well as instantly making us all experts on the metaphysical ship of Theseus, S.W.O.R.D.’s version has now had its memories unlocked by the original vintage.

The body originally created by Ultron, based on work by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner that was brought to life by Thor then proceeded to fly out of WestView with no explanation, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that White Vision is off rediscovering himself all over again, and will return to the MCU in future movies and TV shows having learned to be human. Of course, this was widely accepted when WandaVision wouldn’t have gone to the trouble of having such a lengthy interaction between the two Visions without any meaningful payoff, but the real question is when and where he’ll come back.