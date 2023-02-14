Who cares about Valentine’s Day when it’s exactly 20 years since Ben Affleck blessed the world with ‘Daredevil’

The 14th day in February has long been known as one of the most blessed on the calendar, or at least it has been since 2003, when director Mark Steven Johnson and Ben Affleck conspired to give the world the gift of Daredevil.

One of the many excruciatingly subpar Marvel Comics adaptations to arrive before Kevin Feige came out of nowhere to change the face of cinema forever, watching the film through a modern lens leaves a distinct chance you’ll be longing for the days of frosted tips and nu-metal long before the credits roll.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Affleck ended up with such a bad taste in his mouth that he swore off playing a superhero ever again, at least until Zack Snyder came calling and decided to offer him an even more iconic costumed crimefighter in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It’s understandably why Daredevil put him off, though, and it’s not as if the dimly-lit blockbuster’s reputation has improved over time.

In fact, the single most hilarious thing about Daredevil is that the entire feature was substantially improved by the addition of Coolio. The Director’s Cut is the best version of the underwhelmingly operating misfire by some distance, and a large part of the additional minutes revolve around a subplot featuring the rap icon. Sure, the R-rating helps, but we’re going to place it all on Coolio’s shoulders.

Single, married, divorced, engaged, or anything in between, why not celebrate the single most romantic day of the year by sitting back, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Daredevil, and cranking Evanescence up to full volume?