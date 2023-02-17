Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially kicked off with the release of the third film in the Ant-Man trilogy, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Directed by Peyton Reed, the movie follows our pint-sized heroes, led by Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, warped into the Quantum Realm. When they touch down, they soon come to realize that they aren’t alone and that Marvel’s new big bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) is down there with them.

With five members of the Ant-Man family in the Quantum Realm, a couple of villains, and many disposable characters, you might be wondering if any of them kick the bucket in this film. So let’s take a look at who dies in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Does anyone die in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Image via Marvel Studios

If you were hoping one of our heroes died in the film, you will leave disappointed, as none of them are killed, although Scott is beaten within an inch of his life by Kang. Instead, Quantumania sheds its villains. M.O.D.O.K. (Machine Organism Designed Only for Killing), played by Corey Stoll, is killed when he is convinced by Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) to turn on Kang. The Conqueror doesn’t exert his power too much in the film, but he disposes of the floating head with ease.

Kang himself is also thought to be killed after Scott and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) shove him into the multiverse engine that he spent the entire film attempting to repair. Except Kang appears as a few different variants in the film’s two post-credits scenes, with Victor Timely seemingly being the Kang from the rest of the film.

Other than those two, there are some smaller characters who probably die. For example, Bill Murray’s character in the movie, Lord Krylar, might have been killed by a large Octopus-like Quantum Realm creature. We see a tentacle grab him, but we don’t see him die, so he could have survived. It isn’t looking too good for his character though.

On top of that, the Quantum Realm had some Freedom Fighters who were taking up the fight against Kang. A few of those members died in the final fight, though they weren’t the main Freedom Fighters, just some of the smaller ones. It is also safe to assume that some enlarged ants perished at the end of Quantumania, as they brought the firepower in the fight against Kang and overwhelmed him. But, he more than likely managed to take out a few of them.

So, based on the trailers it seemed like we were going to get at least one big death in the movie, and we didn’t. But that’s fine, because Kang is out there, and he will be getting his revenge on the Multiverse in future MCU projects. You can catch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters now.