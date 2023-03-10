Who dies in ‘Scream VI?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Scream VI.

Scream movies usually have a hefty body count, with multiple people killed at the hands of Ghostface by the end of each film. The newest entry in the franchise, Scream VI, is no different. After two movies in a row set at Woodsboro, Ghostface follows Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega) to New York, where Tara is attending college. Unfortunately, Ghostface isn’t just in New York to see the sights, they bring a trail of bodies with them too.

With that being said, you might be wondering who dies in the movie, especially as both Gale (Courteney Cox) and Kirby (Hayden Panettiere) return in this entry. So, let’s take a look at everybody who is killed in Scream VI.

Professor Laura Crane

Image via Paramount Pictures

The first character to die in the film is Samara Weaving’s character Professor Laura Crane. Just like Billy Loomis shares the surname of Dr. Loomis from Halloween, Professor Crane shares her name with the protagonists of Psycho, Marion and Lila Crane. It’s not clear if this was intentional, but it’s Scream so it probably was.

She is the opening kill, first appearing in a bar and led by her dating app date to a nearby alley. It’s revealed that she is a film professor, and she is killed by one of her students Jason Carvey (Tony Revolori), who was posing as her date. Unfortunately, she fell victim to the same tropes that she goes over with her students.

Jason Carvey and Greg

Image via Paramount Pictures

Right after the first kill, Jason heads back to his apartment, but not before he runs into Tara. When he enters his apartment, his roommate Greg calls him, complaining that Jason killed without him. Greg uses the Ghostface voice to talk to him, and Jason apologizes as the pair had originally planned to kill Professor Crane together.

He goes on to say how the real target was Sam, and that they planned on finishing Richie’s (Jack Quaid) plan from the last movie. Unfortunately for Carvey, the person on the phone was not Greg, it was yet another Ghostface. He finds Greg’s mutilated body in the refrigerator before he is carved up by the killer himself.

Dr. Christopher Stone

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Dr. Christopher Stone (Henry Czerny) is a therapist who Sam sees at the start of the film, confiding in him that she is the daughter of Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich). Once she tells him that she liked killing Richie in the last movie, he threatens to report her to the police, thinking that she has a thirst for murder. Sometime later, he is visited by Ghostface at his home and stabbed through the nose, killing him. Ghostface stole Sam’s patient records from his cabinet, seemingly learning everything that she told him during their last session.

Anika Kayoko

Image via Paramount Pictures

Anika (Devyn Nekoda) is a new character introduced in Scream VI as Mindy’s (Jasmin Savoy Brown) girlfriend. She is killed in the most creative way out of all the kills in the movie, as while she is stabbed that is not how Anika dies. Ghostface has trapped several people in Sam and Tara’s apartment, and Sam’s boyfriend Danny (Josh Segarra) who lives across the alley passes a ladder into their apartment so they can get away from the killer.

Sam manages to escape, and so does Mindy, but as a heavily injured Anika is crossing on the ladder, which is high above the alley below, Ghostface breaks through the barricaded door. They then grab the ladder and shake it, causing the already scared and feeble Anika to slip. Sam reaches out her hand and it looks like she might be able to save her, but Anika falls to her death, devastating Mindy.

Brooks

Image via Paramount Pictures

The last victim to die in Scream VI dies offscreen. It is none other than the barely mentioned Brooks (Thomas Cadrot), who is Gale’s boyfriend. He is killed while Gale is talking to Ghostface on the phone in her apartment. Brooks is stabbed in the background while Gale is turned around so she doesn’t see it. Ghostface then drags him offscreen to finish the kill before throwing him into a bookcase, tipping it over. Luckily Gale manages to make it out of the encounter alive, just barely. She is rushed to the hospital while Brooks really isn’t mentioned afterward, the poor guy.

Quinn Bailey

Image via Paramount Pictures

In what is a rarity for the franchise, Quinn (Liana Liberato) actually dies twice in the film. In the apartment scene we mentioned earlier, where Anika dies, Quinn is also murdered by Ghostface. But, by the end of the film she is revealed to be one of three killers, with her father and brother being the other ones. Therefore, as her father is a detective, he faked her death when he was first on the scene at the apartment. In the final act, she goes up against Sam and Tara. She corners Sam, but Sam has a gun, and Quinn is the first main killer to be taken out.

Detective Wayne Bailey

Image via Paramount Pictures

Quinn’s father, Detective Wayne Bailey (Dermot Mulroney) is also killed, and he is the second main killer to die in the film. In a classic Scream 3 homage, Sam takes the fight to him after both of them fell off the higher floor of the abandoned movie theater. Once he wakes up, she calls him while wearing her father’s Ghostface costume, as the theater is a shrine to the Woodsboro murders. Sam manages to ambush him, appearing as Ghostface and stabbing him an ungodly amount of times with a decent amount of bloodlust in her eyes.

Ethan Landry

Image via Paramount Pictures

Ethan (Jack Champion) is the third main killer of the film, as Quinn’s brother and Detective Bailey’s son. He is Chad’s (Mason Gooding) roommate and gets close to the group that way. At first, he is taken out in the final act when Tara stabs him from above. But, it wouldn’t be a Scream movie if one of the killers did not come back to life randomly after being stabbed or shot. Kirby finishes the job when he reanimates, throwing the same television that was used to kill Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) from the first movie, and the last killer is down for the count.

Of course, these deaths aren’t really a surprise as we predicted this weeks ago in an article you can read here. We even got some of the order right as well. But, it was still an entertaining movie even if it might have been a tad predictable. It is also worth noting that these aren’t the only characters to meet their end in the movie, as some New Yorkers are killed while Ghostface is trying to kill the sisters, and some guy that Quinn was sleeping with also died. This list is just the named main characters who died. Some of them will be missed.

You can catch Scream VI while it is in theaters now.