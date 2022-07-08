Warning: this article contains massive spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder introduces a variety of new characters into the MCU. Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale) may be the fearsome villain of the film, but when it comes to power Eternity might be the strongest character in the MCU so far.

For many fans of the MCU who aren’t familiar with Marvel Comics, the extent to Eternity’s power might not be clear. Here is everything to know about Eternity both in Marvel Comics and the MCU.

Who is Eternity in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Image via Marvel Comics

Eternity in Thor: Love and Thunder is the same abstract entity that we know from Marvel Comics, but there are some distinct differences.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Eternity exists in the center of the universe and will grant the wish of the first person who reaches it. This ultimately plays a factor in the movie’s final act where we see the incredible power of this abstract entity in use.

This is a big departure from the comics where Eternity only manifests itself when the universe is in danger of a catastrophic event. The personification of time, Eternity is one of the most powerful characters in Marvel Comics right behind the Living Tribunal.

Given the circumstances that trigger Eternity’s powers in Thor: Love and Thunder, perhaps its powers are different in the MCU, but in Marvel Comics there isn’t a lot that the abstract entity isn’t capable of. Eternity can alter time, space, matter, energy, and magic for any necessary reason.

Seemingly these powers are the same in the MCU, though the idea of granting a wish to an individual who finds them is a completely new concept.

Now we’ve had a taste of Eternity it remains to be seen how the character will factor into the MCU going forward.