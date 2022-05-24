Who is Ted Kord in ‘Blue Beetle’? Jason Sudeikis’ DCEU character explained

The upcoming Blue Beetle movie just keeps on getting more and more interesting. As directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the project was originally developed as a HBO Max exclusive before Warner Bros. elected to bump it up to a theatrical release, which must be a sign that they were blown away by how the script came together and have high hopes that it could become a huge mainstream success.

Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña stars as Jaime Reyes, the DCEU’s first Latino hero, with the ever-growing supporting cast comprising a range of familiar faces, including George Lopez, Harvey Guillén, and Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon. But it’s the latest casting update that has excited fans the most. Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis appears to have been surreptitiously added to the movie, and he’s playing a beloved comic book character.

Here’s what you need to know about Sudeikis’ casting in Blue Beetle and who he’s portraying.

How do we know Jason Sudeikis is in Blue Beetle?

Image via Apple TV

To be clear, Sudeikis has yet to be officially announced as part of the Blue Beetle cast, but some highly conclusive evidence has been circulating online that makes it appear as if it’s a done deal. The Ben Marinella Casting agency recently shared a call for the position of “Ted Body Double.” A photo attached offered an obscured look at the actor playing Ted so that people with a similar appearance could apply. Bu with just his eyes blotted out, it doesn’t take Batman to deduce that this mystery actor is really the We’re the Millers star.

Well there we go LMAO. Looks like Jason Sudeikis is Ted Kord after all. pic.twitter.com/QX15DPPrNS — AJ #FlashPack (@AjepArts) May 24, 2022

What’s more, when you use the name “Ted” in conjunction with a Blue Beetle movie, there’s only one character that Sudeikis could be playing. All the signs are pointing to him having boarded the production as Ted Kord. That’s a name that’ll be familiar to DC Comics readers, but if you require a primer then read on for a brief introduction to Sudeikis’ newest character called Ted.

Who is Ted Kord?

Image via DC Comics

Jaime Reyes might be the go-to version of Blue Beetle for screen adaptations these days, with the teen vigilante appearing in the likes of Smallville and Young Justice, but the hero’s mantle actually predates his creation in 2006 by nearly seventy years. The first Blue Beetle, Dan Garret, was created by Charlton Comics — the company that was also home to the likes of Peacemaker, Captain Atom, and The Question — in 1939.

A second Blue Beetle, Mr. Ted Kord, then followed in 1966 and was carried over to the DC universe after Charlton was swallowed up by the larger comics publisher in the mid-1980s. Unlike Garret, who gains his powers thanks to the mystical Blue Beetle scarab, and Reyes, who similarly bonds with the scarab and can summon a suit of armor, Kord was a self-made hero. A genius inventor and gifted athlete, the Kord Industries CEO created his own suit, vehicles, and gadgets.

Once he came over to DC, Kord got paired with Booster Gold, a wisecracking hero from the future. Together, Blue and Gold — as became their nicknames — grew into one of the most popular duos in the DC universe, with their friendship going strong until Kord’s tragic death at the hands of Maxwell Lord during the Infinite Crisis event. As of the current post-Rebirth continuity, however, Kord is alive and well and fighting crime with Booster once again.

How could Ted Kord fit into Blue Beetle?

Image via DC Comics

Although Blue Beetle will obviously focus on the exploits of Maridueña’s Jaime, it’s possible Kord could still be depicted as his predecessor. Sarandon is playing Victoria Kord, an original character for the screen believed to be Ted’s wife. Given the near 30-year age-gap between Sudeikis and Sarandon, it’s feasible that his Kord could feature via flashbacks and Ted has died at some point in the past (thereby referencing his comics fate). This would explain why Jaime has to step forward as the new BB.

Alternatively, with Kord involved, there’s the potential for Booster to likewise make his cinematic debut. Warner Bros. has been trying to get a Booster Gold film off the ground for years, even barring The CW’s Arrowverse from utilizing him. However, Gold did finally just debut in the TV franchise, as played by Scrubs‘ Donald Faison, in the Legends of Tomorrow series finale so perhaps that’s an indication the studio has put the character to bed for the moment. Still, it’s tough for fans to imagine Kord without his best pal beside him.

Blue Beetle is shooting now in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s due to crawl into theaters on August 18, 2023.