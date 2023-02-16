Who is the Egyptian Kang variant in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the first entry into Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it sees Kang the Conqueror take on this saga’s Thanos role as the overarching big bad. Unlike Thanos, though, he’s been given a major role in a solo film before an appearance in an Avengers team-up movie.

Given Kang’s very existence hinging on his ability to time travel and purge timelines and realities as he sees fit, it only makes sense that all of his variants are roughly as evil as he is. During Quantumania we’re introduced to a few of his other selves, including a few rather interesting ones. But one in particular is the most bizarre of the lot, an Egyptian Kang.

Image via Marvel Comics

Who is the Egyptian Kang variant in Quantumania?

Following Kang’s potential defeat to Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne at the climax of Quantumania, the council of the Kang dynasty meet to discuss an action plan. The three major players of the meeting are what seems to be Iron Lad, Immortus, and Rama-Tut. The latter is a fairly classic Marvel character, and one of the most crucial members of the Kang dynasty.

Originally appearing in Fantastic Four #19, Rama-Tut is the adopted alias of Nathaniel Richards after he invents time travel and shoots himself back in time. Rama-Tut becomes a dictator and later allies himself with En Sabah Nur (also known as Apocalypse), before eventually abandoning this persona.

Rama-Tut is very, very 1960s in his original design. More modern versions have leaned more into the idea of him bringing some slightly futuristic tech with him to Ancient Egypt, instead of just aimlessly blending in. In some versions, Rama-Tut is also both a descendant and potential relative of Doctor Victor von Doom. So he’s sort of a bit of a “becoming your own grandfather” type shenanigans.

The council of Kang will likely return in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is set to release May 2025.