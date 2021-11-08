Who Is Tyler Perry Married To?

Tyler Perry is easily one of the most recognizable and wealthiest people in Hollywood. Well-known for his role as Madea in stage plays and films, Perry has grown from a simple writer and producer to an entertainment icon, with numerous successful films and television shows on his resume. The 52-year-old is currently worth $660 million with multiple shows currently running on Oprah’s OWN Network. He’s well on his way to becoming a billionaire, but does he have anyone to spend all that money with?

Since 2009, Perry has been involved with model Gelila Bekele after the two first met at a Prince concert in 2007. After five years, the couple welcomed their first and only child, Aman, on Nov. 30, 2014. The pair remained together for another six years after that until their split in 2020. Though they were together for an entire decade, the two chose not to get married.

As it stands, Perry has never been married, and as of right now there isn’t much information about his son Aman, as both Perry and Bekele have made a conscious effort to protect his privacy. That said, we do know a bit about Aman’s mother.

Who is Gelila Bekele?

Born in the capital city of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, Gelila Bekele is a model and filmmaker who moved from Europe to the United States after graduating from high school. While attending the University of California Berkeley, she was discovered at the age of 19 by a modeling recruiter. She then began her modeling career working for Ford Models New York and Ford Models Paris in 2006. She’s also modeled for numerous designers and companies including Levi’s, Diesel, Tory Burch, Anna Sui, Michael Kors, Mikimoto, H&M, Pinko, Nespresso, Pantene, and L’Oréal.

In addition to modeling work, Bekele is also a humanitarian and activist. In 2008, she became an active supporter of the organization Charity Water, a nonprofit group that uses donations to help secure safe and clean water sources for communities in developing countries. She also participated in the 2017 Women’s March in Washington, DC.

What happened between Tyler Perry and Gelila Bekele?

After being together for a decade, most people thought that Perry and Bekele would eventually tie the knot, especially after having a son together. So why didn’t they get married?

As it turns out, Perry is quite a busy man and devotes a lot of time and attention to his craft, something he took into serious consideration when it came to the topic of marriage. According to the Huffington Post, Perry explained his reasoning during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno: “I’m not so sure, with this kind of work ethic, what kind of husband I will be. I don’t know about marriage as much as I do know that I would be a great father.”

Regardless of his resistance to marriage, Perry was certainly smitten with his now ex-girlfriend. In a 2017 interview with People, the House of Payne creator expressed his feelings for Bekele: “There’s no other person on this planet that I would want to be involved with or have a child with because she’s amazing.”

In 2020, Perry announced that he was single in an Instagram post of him after a home workout:

“This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single, and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like, I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it.”

Despite their break-up, Perry has made it clear on occasion that Bekele is well taken care of as the mother of his child: “I have someone who’s wonderful and she’s getting her share of all of it.”

Since 2020, Perry has focused his attention on the continued developments of multiple projects for streaming platforms like BET Plus, Disney Plus, and Netflix. He’s also expanded his studio production company, Tyler Perry Studios, to include productions like Bad Boys 3 and Coming 2 America. In addition, Perry is also focusing on building a writers’ room to give other creators a chance to lend their voices to his creative process.

Who Is Tyler Perry Married To? 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Perry explained that he’s planning to surrender some of the work to other aspiring television writers and directors while he takes on more of a managing role. Reassuring fans that he will still continue to write for about three to four more years, Perry laid out his reasons for the announcement and his plans for the future:

“My plan is to relinquish to a lot more directors and writers to take over a lot of these shows that I’ve started. It’s going to be more of me overseeing, rather than doing the hands-on work. For the past six weeks, I was in the mountains. I wrote 72 episodes of television…I start writing at 7 and don’t finish until 7 in the evening. I do that every day until it’s done. I love it. And I love directing for 12- or 15-hour days. But I realize there’s so much more that I could be doing if I were to hand some of the other stuff off — rather than doing it all myself.”

At the age of 52, it’s probably wise for Perry to take a step back and let someone else handle the heavy lifting for a while. He currently has one of the largest production companies in the world, with dozens of various productions all running at the same time. As incredible as he is, he’s still only one man. And as much work as he’s put in over the past few decades, he definitely deserves a long vacation.

Who knows? Maybe Perry has a grand plan and gesture in mind to reconcile with Bekele. You know, like Tony Stark did when he blew up all those Iron Man suits for Pepper Potts in Iron Man 3. Perry did say that he wasn’t sure what kind of husband he would be with his current work ethic, so maybe this is an attempt to make more time for his personal life, which includes Bekele and his son. Hopefully that’s the case⏤it would certainly be nice to see Perry enter the later part of his life on a happy note.