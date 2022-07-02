Who is Yaddle and where does she appear in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise?

Star Wars is an ever-expanding universe that with each new project, introduces interesting characters into its tapestry. Some of these characters are major like Din Djarin AKA The Mandalorian and Grogu, and some only appear for a few moments, never to be seen again.

One of these characters who only appear briefly in the Star Wars universe briefly was a Jedi Master. As there are many different time periods where there was an abundance of Jedi it is not uncommon for some Jedi to appear once or twice to never be heard from again. So who is Master Yaddle and where does she appear in the franchise?

Who is Yaddle in Star Wars?

via Marvel Comics

Yaddle was the same species as Yoda, and she was a female. As Yoda’s species has always been unknown, we don’t know where Yaddle came from. Yaddle only appeared in one Star Wars film, during the prequels in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. We don’t know much about Yaddle because she only appeared in one movie, but we do know that she stepped down from the Jedi Council by the time the Clone Wars started. The Jedi wielded a green lightsaber and was a Jedi for a number of years, hundreds, like Yoda was. We also know that she trained a Padawan, Jedi Oppo Rancisis and that Shaak Ti took her spot on the council once she stepped down.

While Yaddle was featured and mentioned in a few Star Wars stories outside of canon, we will not consult any Star Wars Legends material to avoid confusion. Aside from The Phantom Menace Yaddle was recently referenced in the 2019 video game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Yaddle was also referred to in Master & Apprentice a canon novel also released in 2019, written by Claudia Gray, as well as a novel set in The High Republic era, The High Republic: Out of the Shadows, which was released in 2021 and written by Justina Ireland.

The most interesting reference to Yaddle was in the comic book, Star Wars: Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith #25. The comic was released in December of 2018 and was written by Charles Soule, and illustrated by Giuseppe Camuncoli. The story saw Darth Vader after he built his fortress on Mustafar, encumbered by visions of his former fellow Jedi. When he encountered the vision he fought the Jedi and killed them all, including Yaddle.

As of writing it’s unknown what eventually became of Yaddle, if and how she died remains a mystery. Hopefully, Yaddle will not remain absent from the rest of Star Wars forever. Who knows, we might get a Yaddle Disney Plus series!