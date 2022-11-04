Who plays John Watson in ‘Enola Holmes 2?’ The post-credits scene, explained

Enola Holmes 2 just released today on Netflix and something about the ending has fans wondering what it’s all about. As Enola Holmes, played by Millie Bobby Brown, and Viscount Tewkesbury, played by Louis Partridge, walk off in playful banter, the credits begin to roll. Then, the credits stop for one final scene where Enola’s much older brother, Sherlock Holmes hears a knock at his door.

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Enola Holmes 2 ending.

Sherlock opens the door to find a very confused man who knows who Sherlock Holmes is and that he’s at the right place at the right time. But Sherlock is not aware that a meeting was called to his home. That’s when he finds out that the man at his door is Dr. Watson, played by Himesh Patel.

As every fan of Sherlock Holmes knows, Dr. Watson is by his side through all his cases, but he finally meets the great detective here at the ending of Enola Holmes 2. While there is talk of the making of Enola Holmes 3, will Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson play a bigger part in the movie franchise or does it mean that a spinoff might be coming?

Who is Himesh Patel?

Image via Universal Pictures

Himesh Patel has been hitting home runs over the past couple of years in Yesterday (2019), Don’t Look Up (2021), and Station Eleven (2021). Then, he shows up in a little scene at the end of Enola Holmes 2. That is of course before going on to film The Amazing Maurice, Providence, and Good Grief – all films that are slated to come out soon. It’s given fans so much to talk about in every corner of the internet.

It’s hard to imagine in a movie starring Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, that Sherlock Holmes would play a bigger role. Of course, the first two movies have given their characters plenty of room to shine. The fact remains that Netflix really hasn’t confirmed a third movie. It just would be really odd for a film to end in such a way with a surprise gift like that and not deliver on its implied promise.