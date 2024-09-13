Why did Pharrell Williams use LEGO for his biopic?

Multi-talented artist Pharrell Williams has made a name for himself in both fashion and music, and he’s now breaking new ground by creating a biopic out of LEGO. The “Happy” singer’s unique approach is a first in the movie industry, and showcases his ability to deliver creative genius in an unconventional manner.

The idea for the biopic, titled Piece by Piece, began taking shape in 2013, and Pharrell set his sights on director Morgan Neville to work with him. The award-winning director is known for documentaries such as 20 Feet from Stardom and Won’t You Be My Neighbor, and Pharrell said he wanted a similar look and feel for Piece by Piece, but with a different approach.

“I was like, ‘Man, that guy… If he would tell my story, I’d let him tell it whatever way he wanted. But I want to do it in LEGO’,” he told The Wrap.

Neville embraced Pharrell’s creativity and immediately recognized the amazing possibilities of working with LEGO while telling the musician’s story. According to Pharrell, the resulting production of the movie was a therapeutic process, with the musician praising Neville for his approach to filmmaking.

“I think Morgan asked the right questions, not only of me, but people who have experiences with me,” Pharrell said. It’s pretty clear that the musician and producer is thrilled with the outcome of the biopic.

Using building blocks as a platform

When discussing why the children’s toy was a muse for Piece by Piece, Pharrell recalled playing with LEGO sets as a child and said it allowed him to express his creativity and boost his imagination. The reason why he wanted to use it for his biopic is because it’s universal, and anyone, young and old, can relate to it. “LEGO helps tell the universal story of humanity,” he explained.

“While I am a Black man that comes from a marginalized community, we wanted this story to feel universal, and that was the reason why we told it through the guise of LEGO.”

Piece by Piece features some of the biggest stars Pharrell has collaborated with throughout his decades-long music career, including Snoop Dogg, Timbaland, Jay-Z, and Busta Rhymes, among many others.

While the artists agreed to be interviewed for the film, Pharrell intentionally left out the fact that the biopic will be entirely in LEGO. The purpose was to get unfiltered answers to questions that may otherwise be affected if they knew of the film’s unique visual style.

“We didn’t want them to be influenced by what we wanted,” Pharrell told Variety. When it was revealed, though, Pharrell said everyone was “pleasantly surprised and incredibly supportive,” meaning he thankfully won’t be the subject of a rap beef anytime soon.

While the movie features LEGO characters in a LEGO world, Pharrell explains the intention wasn’t to make it for kids. Instead, he said it was made for human beings. Piece by Piece will be released in theaters on October 11, 2024.

