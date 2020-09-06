The concept of branching realities and alternate timelines looks set to factor heavily into the next generation of comic book blockbusters as the genre’s latest favored storytelling device. The Flash is bringing back both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck to play Batman, while the events of WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have a huge bearing on the future of the MCU.

There’s already been rumors that Kevin Feige is planning to load up the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel with cameos to ensure that Marvel’s is the multiverse to beat, while the Scarlet Witch is set to play a major role in both WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness as she looks to live up to her billing as the franchise’s most powerful superhero.

The story told in the Disney Plus exclusive series will tie directly into Sam Raimi’s MCU debut, but when we’re literally talking about infinite possibilities, there’s no way at this point to guess exactly how it’ll happen. However, a new report claims that Wanda’s twins Wiccan and Speed will be heavily involved in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and that actors have already been cast to play the fan favorite characters as teenagers.

Apparently, while Speed and Wiccan might first appear in WandaVision as newborn babies, by the end of the show’s run, they’ll have drastically aged and will then feature prominently alongside their onscreen mother in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Both have also been key members of the Young Avengers in the comic books, so those rumors that Stephen Strange’s long-awaited second solo outing could well be the most important movie in Phase Four might not be too far off the mark.